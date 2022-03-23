Wladimir Klitschko Calls For Russian Oil Blockade

Former Ukrainian Heavyweight is one of many Ukrainians who has denounced Vladimir Putin.

Wladimir Klitschko is one of the most famous Ukrainian citizens in the world, as well as one of the greatest boxers of his generation. He has been outspoken in his support for his country and his condemnation of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

In February, he joined the Kyiv Territorial Defense Brigade, the country’s reserve army, and has pledged to fight to protect Kyiv, the capital of Ukraine, where his brother Vitali Klitschko, also a Hall of Fame boxer, has been mayor since 2014.

Nicknamed Dr. Steelhammer, he won a gold medal for his country in the 1996 Olympics, and alongside his brother Vitali, he entered the Guinness World Records book as the pair of brothers with most world heavyweight title fight wins, and last year he was elected to the International Boxing Hall of Fame.

Five years ago he retired with 64 wins in 69 fights, 53 of which were by knockout. But today he’s still fighting, and the stakes are infinitely more pressing than a heavyweight championship.

"(Vladimir Putin) makes it clear that he wants to destroy the Ukrainian state and the sovereignty of its people," Klitschko, wrote on LinkedIn shortly after the invasion began. "We will defend ourselves with all our might and fight for freedom and democracy."

Klitschko Call For A Ban On Russian Oil

After President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, the Klitschko brothers are some of the most high-profile, worldwide figures of the Ukrainian people’s resistance to the Russian invasion,

Yesterday, Wladimir Klitschko posted a call to ban oil and gas imports from Russia to his Twitter.

He followed it up with a very succinct plea.

Earlier this month, Klitschko launched a NFT collection to benefit the Red Cross Ukraine and UNICEF. The tokens are made by the artist WhIsBe, and are available via the marketplace OpenSea.

Additionally, “Klitschko," a 2011 documentary about the brothers, has been screened around Europe with funds going to help Ukraine.

He also voiced his support for the international community banning Russian athletes from events such as the World Cup.

"Ban Russian teams from participating. I have nothing against the the athletes but they are representing the regime," he told Sky Sports. "it's important to show the world is not okay with this war, that the sporting world is not okay with it."

Martin Rose/Bongarts/Getty Images

Other Celebrities Show Support, Call For Peace

While Wladimir Klitschko is one of the most high-profile voices in the fight for Ukraine, several other celebrities with Ukrainian ties have shown their support.

Many prominent Ukrainians joined the fight against Russia, including the Crimean actor and singer Pasha Lee, who was killed in Irpin on Sunday,

Actress Mila Kunis was born in Chernivtsi and immigrated to the country in 1991. She posted a social media video on March 3 shortly after the invasion began, saying “today, I have never been more proud to be a Ukrainian.” Since then, Kunis and her husband Ashton Kutcher have created a GoFundMe page, and so far have raised $34 million in support of refugee aid, and were thanked by Zelenskyy.

Maksim Chmerkovskiy, a ballet dance champion and choreographer who appeared on the American television series “Dancing with the Stars,” has been working with the nonprofit CORE to supply refugees with cash grants to support resettlement.

The actress Vera Farmiga, who has Russian parents, has posted both messages of hope and support to her Instagram page, as well as a list of places to donate to money to help.