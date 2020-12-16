TheStreet
Wish Parent ContextLogic Opens Below IPO Price

Shares of Wish, as it's known by its customers, were priced at $24.
ContextLogic  (WISH) - Get Report, parent company of e-commerce retailer Wish, opened below its initial public offering price of $24 in its trading debut Wednesday. 

Shares were down 4.56% to $22.90 at last check. 

The IPO for Wish, as it's known by its customers, was priced at $24 each. The company raised around $1.1 billion from the listing of 46 million shares, and earned a market value of around $14.1 billion in a deal that caps a record month for IPOs on Wall Street. 

More than 30 deals so far this year have passed the $1 billion mark, while more than $20 billion has been raised from IPOs in December alone.

According to its prospectus, Context’s revenue jumped 32% in the nine months ended Sept. 30, to $1.7 billion from $1.3 billion a year earlier.

The company generated a net loss of $176 million and an adjusted EBITDA loss of $99 million in the latest period. That compares to a net loss of $5 million and adjusted EBITDA loss of $11 million last year, according to the prospectus.

Online retailer Wish, which was founded in 2010, connects buyers and sellers in the home goods market, has more than 100 million worldwide users and shifts around 2 million products each days.

Wish's listing follows stronger-than-expected price levels for IPOs from DoorDash  (DASH) - Get Report and AirBnb  (ABNB) - Get Report, both of which surged in their trading debuts.

Two other widely anticipated IPOs - from financial tech company Affirm Holdings and videogame company Roblox - have been pushed back into the new year. 

