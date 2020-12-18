Winnebago Rises After First-Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates

Shares of Winnebago Industries (WGO) - Get Report jumped Friday after the RV maker posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Winnebago shares traded at $64, up 7.49% on Friday.

The Forest City, Iowa., company posted earnings of $57.4 million, or $1.70 a share, more than three times higher than $14 million, or 44 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.69 a share.

Revenue for the quarter ended Nov. 28, rose 34.7% to $793 million.

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of $1.01 a share on revenue of $752.5 million.

"The momentum we are seeing across our segments allowed us to capture the full value of our products in the marketplace, while continuing to gain market share," said President and CEO Michael Happe in a statement.

Towables revenue increased 33.3% to $454.9 million, above the FactSet consensus of $401.8 million, while motorhome revenue jumped 42.7% to $322.4 million but came up shy of expectations of $332.6 million.

"We especially remain focused on continuing to deliver for our dealer partners, working hard to replenish their inventories, while ensuring strong financial performance and flexibility for both parties during these dynamic times," he added.

"Interest in the outdoors is not waning and in fact, appears to be strengthening heading into calendar year 2021, and is positioned well to maximize value for our employees, end customers, dealers, and shareholders," Happe said.