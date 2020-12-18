TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Winnebago Rises After First-Quarter Earnings Beat Estimates

Winnebago posts fiscal first-quarter earnings that beat analysts' expectations. Sales in the quarter rise 34.7%.
Author:
Publish date:

Shares of Winnebago Industries  (WGO) - Get Report jumped Friday after the RV maker posted better-than-expected fiscal first-quarter earnings.

Winnebago shares traded at $64, up 7.49% on Friday.

The Forest City, Iowa., company posted earnings of $57.4 million, or $1.70 a share, more than three times higher than $14 million, or 44 cents a share, in the year-ago period. Adjusted earnings in the quarter were $1.69 a share.

Revenue for the quarter ended Nov. 28, rose 34.7% to $793 million. 

Analysts surveyed by FactSet expected adjusted earnings of $1.01 a share on revenue of $752.5 million.

"The momentum we are seeing across our segments allowed us to capture the full value of our products in the marketplace, while continuing to gain market share," said President and CEO Michael Happe in a statement.

Towables revenue increased 33.3% to $454.9 million, above the FactSet consensus of $401.8 million, while motorhome revenue jumped 42.7% to $322.4 million but came up shy of expectations of $332.6 million. 

"We especially remain focused on continuing to deliver for our dealer partners, working hard to replenish their inventories, while ensuring strong financial performance and flexibility for both parties during these dynamic times," he added.

"Interest in the outdoors is not waning and in fact, appears to be strengthening heading into calendar year 2021, and is positioned well to maximize value for our employees, end customers, dealers, and shareholders," Happe said.

Tags
terms:
EarningsStocks
What an Amazon Exec Learned From Her Time at Starbucks
INVESTING

Amazon Shareholders File Social Impact Resolutions

Aurora Cannabis Raises $345 Million Through Debt Offering
INVESTING

Aurora Cannabis Downgraded at BMO on Valuation Concerns

jim-cramer_katherine-ross_2 (3)
JIM CRAMER

Jim Cramer Says Tesla S&P 500 Inclusion Pressuring Stock Market Friday

US Stocks Braced for More Selling as Global Markets Tumble in Wall Street's Wake
MARKETS

Stocks Fall as Congress Wrangles Over Relief Package Details

Macy's Lead
INVESTING

Macy's and Kohl's Upgraded Because Covid Isn't a 'Death Knell'

iPhone 12 Lead
INVESTING

Apple's iPhone Business Doing Great in China: Morgan Stanley

Research commissioned by Airbnb found that for every HK$775 tourists using their service spent on accommodation in Hong Kong, they spent another HK$3,600 with local businesses. Photo: AFP
INVESTING

Airbnb, DoorDash Price Targets Set at Wall-Street Highs by Susquehanna

Small Cap Stocks to Buy
INVESTING

5 Low-Priced, Small-Cap Stocks That Could See Big Gains in 2021