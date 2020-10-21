Winnebago Net Up as Travelers Drive Rather Than Fly or Cruise - TheStreet
TheStreet
INVESTING
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search

Winnebago Net Up as Travelers Drive Rather Than Fly or Cruise

Winnebago beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter expectations. In the pandemic travelers drove recreational vehicles instead of flying or driving.
Author:
Publish date:

Winnebago Industries  (WGO) - Get Report on Wednesday reported fourth-quarter earnings and revenue that beat Wall Street expectations as the recreational-vehicle titan saw strong demand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Shares of the Forest City, Iowa, company at last check were up 1.3% to $57.73. The stock finished Tuesday trading up 4.1%. And it has more than tripled off its 52-week low below $17, set in mid-March.

Sales of recreational vehicles have skyrocketed during the coronavirus outbreak as consumers look for ways to travel without flying on airplanes or boarding cruise ships.

Winnebago reported net income of $42.5 million, or $1.25 a share, up from $31.9 million, or $1.01, in the year-earlier period. The latest adjusted earnings came to $1.45 a share, beating the Zacks consensus estimate of 90 cents.

Earnings were driven by growth in operating profit, partially offset by increased interest expense, the company said.

Revenue totaled $737.8 million, up nearly 40% from a year earlier and beating Zacks' call for $699.4 million. 

Revenue for Newmar, which the company acquired in the first quarter, was $126.3 million.

Revenue excluding Newmar was $611.5 million, reflecting an organic increase of 15% from a year earlier, primarily driven by growth in the towable segment.

Winnebago had suspended most of its operations in March in response to the outbreak and gradually resumed production.

“In the face of the unprecedented impacts of the covid-19 pandemic," President and Chief Executive Michael Happe credited the company's staff, its portfolio of brands, "and our efficiency in quickly and safely resuming operations to meet tremendous consumer demand."

 

 

New York Stock Exchange Lead
INVESTING

Dow Futures Edge Lower, But Treasury Yields Leap on Stimulus Bets As Talks Show Progress

Snap Lead
INVESTING

Snap Shares Soar to Record High On Surprise Q3 Profit, User Growth

China Tech Giants Wake Up To Renewable Energy, But Fossil Fuels Still Dominate As Electricity Source
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

PNM Resources to Be Bought for $4.3B by Spain's Iberdrola

As US Congress Considers Delisting Chinese Companies, Wall Street Looks To Step In And Police Itself
MARKETS

Netflix, Tesla, Snap and Stimulus - 5 Things You Must Know Wednesday

7 verizon blfmr : Shutterstock
INVESTING

Verizon Tops Q3 Earnings Forecast, Lifts 2020 Profit Outlook

Patheon Stock Spikes After Being Purchased by Thermo Fisher for $7.2 Billion
INVESTING

Thermo Fisher Scientific Processes Third-Quarter Earnings Beat

hidden home risks sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Hidden Risks That Can Jack Up Your Homeowners Insurance

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Shares Tumble After Weak Q3 Subscriber Growth, Q4 Outlook