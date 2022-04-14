As more and more states move to legalize marijuana, what was once an illicit market is fast becoming a major business opportunity.

Cowen estimates predict that the cannabis market could exceed $40 billion in sales by 2025 while small and large companies that produce it are popping up at seemingly every corner, each trying to draw investors.

While the substance is currently only legal in 18 states and the District of Columbia, U.S. cannabis sales are expected to top $35 billion by the end of 2022.

But while actually selling marijuana requires navigating a convoluted network of state-by-state regulations, which fast-food companies have up to now almost entirely avoided.

The herby flavor of weed minus the THC content is fast becoming a lucrative product and marketing opportunity — particularly in advance of the stoner celebration known as 4/20.

And if the company happens to make greasy and carbohydrate-rich foods, this new, destigmatized and, in many states, legalized or decriminalized reality is a particular godsend.

Wingstop Is Being Blunt About It

In advance of what it dubs "the most chill day of the year," Wingstop (WING) - Get Wingstop, Inc. Report is making something specifically for the cannabis-loving crowd.

The Blazed & Glazed is a limited-edition wing flavor made from a combination of hemp seeds, terpenes (the natural chemicals that cause plants to smell a certain way), strawberry and cayenne pepper.

The wing name, of course, is a nod toward the stoner term "blaze & daze" — the opposite of "wake and bake," it refers to smoking marijuana right before going to sleep.

"Some of our biggest fans aren't just pairing their favorite wings with seasoned fries," Marisa Carona, Wingstop's chief growth officer, said in a statement.

"And while many brands are starting to give a nod to 4/20, we're going higher than ever this year by dedicating an entire flavor to it."

Wingstop

The wings will be available at Wingstop restaurants throughout the country from April 18 to 22 as well as from a food truck during the 4/20 festival at San Francisco's Golden Gate Park on April 20.

The Dallas-based fast-food chain does, of course, specify that the wings "won't actually get you high."

Competitor Buffalo Wild Wings BWW has been partnering with Frito-Lay's chip brand Doritos for chicken wing sauces inspired by the classic triangular nacho chip.

Baked & Glazed, Wake-And-Shake Or How Many Stoner References Can You Fit Into A Single Sentence?

At the start of April, the House approved the Marijuana Opportunity, Reinvestment and Expungement Act.

Introduced by House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerry Nadler (D-NY), the MORE Act would legalize marijuana nationwide and allow the government to tax the sale of cannabis and cannabis-adjacent products.

While the bill faces a tough fight to win Republican support and be made into law, societal attitudes toward marijuana are changing very rapidly.

That is particularly true in states that have legalized it years ago, where it has long become a completely mundane way to market to clients.

Over the last year, more and more fast food companies started being more direct in their references to marijuana.

In January, Shake Shack (SHAK) - Get Shake Shack, Inc. Class A Report unveiled the "Wake And Shake" milkshake in a nod to the kind of food stoners might want first thing in the morning.

The actual milkshake is made from vanilla custard, Red Bay coffee, maple syrup, and orange zest.

"As the cannabis industry grows, so does Wingstop's desire to engage this audience," Carona said.