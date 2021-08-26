August 26, 2021
Investing to 'Wynn' - Jim Cramer Says When the Story Changes, You Change
Publish date:

Premarket Movers Thursday - Williams-Sonoma, Salesforce, Snowflake, Ulta Beauty

Stocks moving in premarket trading Thursday include Williams-Sonoma, Salesforce, Ulta Beauty, Snowflake and Autodesk.
Author:

Stock futures indicated a lower open for Wall Street on Thursday with investors hoping a Federal Reserve symposium sheds some light on the central bank's plans for tapering stimulus.

Salesforce Stock Climbs on Outlook, Stock Futures Mixed, Eyeing Fed Summit

Here are some of the top movers during premarket trading Thursday.

1. Williams-Sonoma WSM | Up 14.65%

Shares of Williams-Sonoma  (WSM) - Get Report jumped early Thursday after the home retailer raised its dividend and introduced a new buyback program. 

The West Elm and Pottery Barn owner blasted Wall Street earnings forecasts and approved a $1.25 billion share buyback plan.

2. Ulta Beauty ULTA | Up 6.05%

Shares of Ulta Beauty  (ULTA) - Get Report rose a day after the beauty retailer reported fiscal second-quarter results that exceeded analysts' expectations and raised its outlook for full-year sales to between $8.1 billion and $8.3 billion.

Ulta's fiscal second-quarter revenue soared 60% from the same quarter last year.

3. Salesforce CRM | Up 2.88%

Salesforce  (CRM) - Get Report traded higher Thursday after the business-software provider, which has benefited from the increased emphasis on cloud-computing during the pandemic, raised its revenue guidance for the third quarter and full year.

4. Snowflake SNOW | Up 4.10%

Shares of Snowflake  (SNOW) - Get Report were rising before the bell Thursday after the cloud software company reported a jump of more than 100% in second-quarter revenue and boosted its forecast for product sales.

5. Autodesk ADSK | Down 7.38%

Software company Autodesk  (ADSK) - Get Report fell early Thursday even after the company posted a 16% rise in revenue in the second quarter but investors weren’t pleased with its guidance for the third quarter.

