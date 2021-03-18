Williams-Sonoma Gets Share Price Boosts After Earnings Beat

Williams-Sonoma is 'is firing on all cylinders' one analyst says.

Analysts raised their price targets on shares of Williams-Sonoma (WSM) - Get Report Thursday after the home goods retailer posted better-than-expected fourth-quarter earnings.

Shares of the San Francisco company were rising nearly 16% to $157.96 on Thursday.

Williams-Sonoma reported better-than-expected financial results Wednesday, raised its dividend and set a $1 billion share repurchase plan.

The company has benefited from massive purchases during the coronavirus pandemic, as consumers stuck at home sought the company's offerings.

Wedbush analyst Seth Basham raised his price target to $175 from $132, while keeping an outperform rating on the stock.

"The company is firing on all cylinders, led by brand momentum driven by in-house design, its digital-first channel strategy and (Environmental, Social and Governance) values," Basham said in an investor note.

At the same time, the analyst continued, "cyclical and secular tailwinds are strong, including the housing market, consumers spending more to furnish and decorate their homes (with the orientation shifting to entertaining as the pandemic wanes), the extended work-from-home/hybrid trend and shopping shifting to the e-commerce channel."

Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih raised her price target to $187 from $144, saying that Williams-Sonoma "is building a sustainable growth model in more ways than one."

"WSM is exiting the COVID-19 pandemic with clear line of sight to sustained mid-to-high single-digit sales growth," the analyst said. "They are doing well by doing right."

Morgan Stanley analyst Simeon Gutman raised his price target to $170 from $130 in a note titled "COVID-Driven Gains Sticking."

"We are skeptical of continued selling margin expansion beyond 2020, when WSM benefitted from a lack of promotions and generally low clearance activity due to constrained supply," Gutman said.

Unless the environment is fundamentally and permanently changed, the analyst continued, "it is hard to imagine there not being some pressure points on selling margin over time."

J.P. Morgan analyst Christopher Horvers kept an underweight rating on the stock with a $115 price target.

"While we are impressed with the top line amid COVID-19 and several strategies WSM is executing across the organization," Horvers said, "we believe the risk-reward is unattractive as we look to 2022 when WSM laps the nesting-demand in home furnishings and competitor store closures."