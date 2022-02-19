Will the Stock Market Crash in 2022?

Not all stock market crashes look the same. Sometimes the market falls rapidly and unexpectedly due to a short-term catalyst but recovers quickly. That happened a number of times due to the Covid pandemic.

A catalyst like fear about potential shutdowns or a spike in numbers can cause a sharp selloff. But instead of prompting a long-term bear market, investors quickly see that whatever triggered the crash wasn't as bad as they thought or maybe turned out to not actually be a thing.

In other cases, like the stock market crash of 2008, a deeper problem leads to the stock selloff. In that case, it was the housing crisis caused by loose lending standards, an increase in foreclosures, and people losing their homes.

During the pandemic, the Nasdaq actually had its biggest-ever one-day drop on a percentage basis, but the recovery came very quickly. A correction-- usually defined as when major stock market indexes drop 10% to 20% -- historically happens relatively regularly, often triggered by panic selling. A crash is usually defined as a rapid drop of 20% or more.

But not all crashes are the same. Short-term panic selling often gets reversed in a few days making the crash sort of a minor footnote. In other cases -- and this has happened very rarely, crashes lead to a prolonged selloff and a long-term bear market.

We asked TheStreet's Real Money and Action Alerts PLUS teams to look at whether the stock market will crash in 2022 and what that might look like for investors.

Doug Kass, Hedge Fund Manager Who Writes the Daily Daily on Real Money Pro

Crashes, or greater than 20% declines in the market averages, are a rare occurrence.

As my pal, Blackstone's Byron Wien, is fond of saying:

"Disasters have a way of not happening."

However, the odds of a decline approaching 20% appears to be rising in probability over the near term based on the following:

Will There Be a Market Crash in 2022?

With interest rates and prices/costs rising into a slowing economy, we believe investors face a number of dilemmas and that any strength in the U.S. stock market may be short-lived. To us, price-to-earnings multiples will continue to compress as the Federal Reserve grows more hawkish, "slugflation" (sluggish economic growth and sustained inflation), the strike of the Fed put is much lower than many believe and a new regime of heightened volatility is likely.

It is my view that the odds favor that the rally over the last two days of January and into the first week of February may have been a bear-market rally and the first shot across the market's bow -- providing a great trading opportunity but not likely the basis for a new bull-market leg.

We continue to expect a down year for equities. How deep is uncertain.

The stock market already crashed in 2022. Did you miss it? Maybe the headlines did not creep into media and we did not see a ‘markets in turmoil’ special on CNBC, but the market was in a slow-motion crash of sorts in January. Now, my definition of a ‘crash’ is very different than others. With the markets down some 10% or so in just the first few weeks of the year, the market had come crashing down.

I can recall back in April 2000 when the Nasdaq fell 26% in one week. That was a major crash (dot.com bubble imploded) but was felt for several days, not just one. Markets would enter a bear phase just months following. We’ve had some remarkable crashes; they just don’t get the headlines like we had in 1987. I recall more recently February 2018 and December 2011, and more recently the market crashed in March 2020. These moves down were tremendous buying opportunities, if you were ready for them (we never are too prepared, but with dry powder we can be there).

Though the market was ’saved’ from a disastrous month during the last two trading days in January 2022, the results were nonetheless atrocious. Market crashes don’t necessarily have to happen in a day, week, or month. After the mid-month holiday, markets were down for four sessions in a row and gave up a staggering amount of ground. The Nasdaq to that point had lost nearly half its gains from 2021. We should expect to see more of this up and down, wild movement in 2022.

Why is this happening? Simply put, volatility is on the rise and when that happens, the range of price expands. Yes, that means up and down; hence, we can see strong moves to the upside coupled with spectacular moves downward. It’s the range expansion that makes people nervous and for good reason. So buckle up, sunshine, and look for more "crashes" to come in 2022. Don’t be surprised by them, take advantage of the moment and add to your positions.

If a stock market correction is a decline of more than 10%, and a bear market is a decline of greater than 20%, what’s a stock market crash? In my view, a crash is a decline of 20% or more over a short period, like one to five days.

According to the folks at LPL Research, the average intrayear decline in the S&P 500 in midterm election years is around 17%. This statistic, combined with the prospect of a less accommodative Federal Reserve and the elimination of quantitative easing, leads me to believe that while a crash may not be probable, a more extended correction or bear market is likely.

The bottom line is while I don’t see a reason for the S&P 500 to crash in 2022, I believe the odds favor lower prices. Likely toward the 20% bear market threshold.