Will Boeing’s CEO Change Propel Shares Higher?

Boeing ripped higher Monday after announcing the firing of its CEO. Here's a look at the charts for the stock now.

Boeing (BA) - Get Report jumped 2.9% on Monday and was trying to hold onto those gains Tuesday, although shares were down slightly during the session.

The rally was sparked when the company announced that it had fired CEO Dennis Muilenburg. Chief Financial Officer Greg Smith will fill in as interim CEO, then Chairman David Calhoun will take over as CEO Jan. 13.

Given the news, Boeing is a worthy candidate for Real Money’s Stock of the Day feature.

Investors are looking for Boeing to end the ever-lasting 737 MAX saga and move on from the disaster that has plagued the company for several quarters now. Investors will look for the company to get the jet back in the air and back into full production in 2020, and hope that a CEO change will help.

At least for a day, that CEO bump helped the stock price, as shares bounced from support. That said, there’s still plenty of overhead resistance on the chart.

Let’s look at what’s going on.

Trading Boeing Stock

Daily chart of Boeing stock. Chart courtesy of Stockcharts.com

On the daily chart above, it’s easy to see the breakdown in Boeing stock. However, the selloff earlier this month took shares right down into range support near $320. As expected, buyers stepped in just as they did in June, August and October.

While range support held, it doesn’t necessarily mean that bulls are in control.

The stock is riding a short-term uptrend mark (blue line) higher, but there are several layers of resistance just above. Specifically, the stock has all of its major moving averages still above it, with the closest being the 20-day moving average at $343.

Above that it has the 50-day, 100-day and 200-day moving averages clustered between $351 and $356. If it’s able to clear this area, the stock has a big test with downtrend resistance (purple line).

It will not be an easy path to push through all of these levels but stranger things have happened in the stock market. Should Boeing do so, the $375 to $385 is the next big area to focus on for the bulls. To get through it, the company will likely need some positive resolution with the 737 MAX issue.

While we’ve put a lot of focus on the upside, the downside level to watch is range support. Below $320 and things get dicey for the bulls.

So where does that leave the stock?

Aggressive buyers can consider a long position in the name while respecting short-term uptrend support and range support. Below makes Boeing a risk-off stock until it finds its footing. Further, aggressive buyers must be cognizant of the various resistance levels overhead and realize it will be a bumpy ride.