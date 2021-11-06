Skip to main content
November 6, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
October Jobs Report: These Sectors Saw the Biggest Changes
October Jobs Report: These Sectors Saw the Biggest Changes
Publish date:

Why Twitter is Still a Lousy Investment

Real Money's Jim Collins ponders a barely profitable company with a $43 billion market cap.
Author:

Jim Collins thinks Twitter TWTR is a lousy investment – and he doesn’t really need 280 characters to say so.

“Twitter is still an incredibly overvalued stock - how on earth is it worth $43.5 billion?,” he asked recently on Real Money.

“This is a barely profitable, tiny company that provides a horrible service -- or one that is routinely used by horrible people, anyway,” Collins said. “It generated a grand total of $1.284 billion in revenues in the third quarter. How on earth is it worth $43.5 billion? Granted, that's down from nearly $50 billion before the stock's recent swoon, but, again, it just makes no sense.”

Collins says he bought some weekly puts ahead of the company’s latest results, and has “been very happy” to see TWTR shares dropping since.

TheStreet Recommends

“Those earnings plays are dice rolls and I am always happy to close out a position with a win, as I did in the TWTR puts,” he said. “But why is Twitter stock declining? ... Twitter is down for the most logical reason: a weak sales forecast.”

Collins notes that “Twitter now tracks monetizable daily average users, a metric it has changed several times and one for which there is no third-party confirmation,” 

Beyond the management obfuscation around its user base, Twitter has other problems, according to Collins. “The real proof in the pudding is in the operating results. ... as Reuters put it, 'Twitter Inc said on Monday it would pay $809.5 million to settle a shareholder class action lawsuit accusing the social media company of deceiving investors about how often people used its platform." In fact, Twitter was barely profitable in the quarter.”

This from TWTR's shareholder letter:

"Adjusted operating income, which excludes the one-time $766 million litigation-related net charge, was $23 million, reflecting an adjusted operating margin of 2%. This compares to operating income of $56 million and an operating margin of 6% for the same period in 2020."

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Darkened photo of falling poker chips with text overlay that reads "What Are Blue Chip Stocks?"
B

What Is a Blue-Chip Stock? Definition, Examples, and FAQ

Four Small-Cap Stocks Set to Spring Higher
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap 11/5: PayPal, AMC Entertainment, Nvidia

McAfee Is Gearing Up for a Return to Public Markets - Report
MERGERS AND ACQUISITIONS

McAfee Shares Surge on Report it is in Buyout Talks

Live Nation Slips After Citi Lowers Curtain on Stock
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Pfizer, Live Nation, Airbnb

Wall Street Lead
STOCKS

Stocks Close at Record Highs on Jobs Gains, Pfizer COVID-19 Drug

Experts Weigh-In on What Might Surprise Us Most About the Economy Next Year
INVESTING

Moody's: 'Supply-Demand Imbalances Create Risks to Recovery'

Penn National Gaming Lead
INVESTING

Penn National Stock Rebounds From Third-Quarter Earnings Miss

Uber Reportedly in Talks to Acquire Scooter Sharing Companies Bird or Lime
IPOs

Lime Raises $523M, Hints at Going Public Next Year