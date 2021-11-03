Why the Russell 2000 Looks Set for More Gains

As the Russell 2000 ETF (IWM) - Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF Reportbuilt steam on Monday, Real Money’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre said the stock market is moving in the right direction – thanks to a transition in major market index performance.

“Small-cap and mid-cap stocks had a spectacular day on Monday as the Russell 2000 ETF came within a few cents of breaking out to a new all-time high,” Deporre said in Real Money. “The senior indexes have been steadily making new highs for much of the year, but the IWM has a much different technical pattern with a nearly 10-month-long base of support to act as a foundation for a move higher.”

According to Deporre, technical conditions look very good for a continuation of strength in secondary stocks.

Indeed, the Russell 2000 index went on to record closes Tuesday and Wednesday.

“In addition to the long base and good technical setups, there is good breadth, many stocks that are not extended, and upcoming earnings news,” Deporre noted.

What’s helping the market to continue to trend up at this point is that interest rates are not accelerating higher. “Yields on bonds have fallen over the last few weeks, and there seems to be acceptance of the likelihood that inflation may not be that transitory,” Rev Shark added. “There is some softening in the economy that is helping to keep this problem contained as well.”

Right now, there are hundreds of small-cap earnings reports coming up in the next two weeks, and that will help to drive the focus on stock picking.

“What is key right now is to stay focused on sector strength, themes, and individual stock picking,” Deporre said. “There is plenty of speculative interest out there as retail traders are looking for the next big mover. It shifts very fast, and it takes a lot of effort to stay ahead of the curve.”

A good example of shifting themes is that bitcoin is looking stronger again, which is likely to drive crypto miners.