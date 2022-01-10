Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
How to Make Charts for Technical AnalysisDraft SharePreviewPublish
How to Make Charts for Technical AnalysisDraft SharePreviewPublish

Why Semiconductor Equipment Makers are Growth Stocks

Real Money's Brad Ginesin sees faster growth for the companies that provide chip makers the tools to make their products.

Real Money's Brad Ginesin is taking a hard look at semiconductor stocks. What he’s seeing goes against the grain with traditional Wall Street orthodoxy – boom and bust cycles may not be a factor with chip stocks.

“When it comes to semiconductor capital equipment the cyclical boom and bust cycles may be a thing of the past,"   Ginesin wrote recently on Real Money Pro.  "The companies that provide the machinery to manufacture ever more sophisticated circuitry in chips are now growth stocks rather than the traditionally perceived cyclicals of the past."

Ginesin cited a decidedly bullish analysis by Jefferies that identified a "tectonic shift to growth plus expanding P/E" for the group. The investment firm initiated "buy" recommendations with price targets 20-25% above the current market for KLA KLA, Lam Research LRCX, and Applied Materials AMAT.

“Jefferies posits that the old cyclical semi-cap equipment cycle that has occurred since the 1990s ended in 2015,” Ginesin noted. “Since this inflection point in 2015, the industry has compounded at 12% through 2020; now it's set to grow even faster with visibility out to 2025.”

TheStreet Recommends

Additionally, the stock valuation of the industry leaders lags the market multiple by 10%. “Jefferies asserts that the opportunity is for the earnings to grow faster than Wall Street currently expects, along with higher multiples reached as a growth multiple overtakes a cyclical one,” Ginesin added.

Moreover, the semiconductor sector is critical to the manufacturing sector and is powering a technology revolution. “Computing power is at the heart of autonomous driving, cloud computing data centers, and the metaverse,” Ginesin said. “Governments are funding incentives and subsidies for semiconductor fabrication, eager to ensure supply control over the building blocks of this technology.”

There’s more. Supply constraints have led to a push out in demand for capital equipment in 2021 and the shortage of chips will extend well into this year. “This gives Wall Street confidence in a robust year ahead,” he added.

What to buy? Ginesin cites three semi-cap equipment makers -- KLAC, LRCX, and AMAT right now. “All can be bought on tech weakness with confidence that business visibility is high, demand is robust, and valuations are reasonable,” he said.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Watch JPMorgan, Bank of America for Impact of Fed's Rate Hike
INVESTING
DSCAAAPNC

Stocks of the Week: Banks, Alcoa, General Dynamics

10. Zynga
INVESTING
ZNGATTWO

Consoles and PCs Are OK. But Mobile Games Are Lucrative and Accessible

Moderna vaccine Lead
INVESTING
MRNAPFE

Moderna Up as it Tests Booster Shot to Fight Omicron Variant

intel (4)
INVESTING
INTCTSLA

Intel Blasted on Social Media Over China

Trump Tax Plan Won't Bust Budget, IRS Won't Target, Says Rick Lazio
INVESTING

Don't Count on a Quick Tax Refund This Year, IRS Says

Uber Lyft Lead
INVESTING
TMUSUBERLYFT

T-Mobile Buys Octopus, Ad Network Focused on Uber, Lyft, Ride-Sharing

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ARKKTSLAZM

Cathie Wood Explains Losses: Market Is 'Irrational'

NYSE Stock Market Wall Street Trader
MARKETS
PFEBEAMTTWO

Stock Market Today: Inflation Fears Pound Tech, Omicron Wave Tests Growth Bets; Bond Yields Hit 1.8%