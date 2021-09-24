September 24, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
Famous Media Deals of 2021
Famous Media Deals of 2021
Publish date:

Why 'Sarge' Guilfoyle Isn't Selling His Microsoft

Sharp management and strength across its business lines are keys to software giant.
Author:

Software giant Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report increased its quarterly dividend by 11% recently, which sounded like a large boon for investors.

The catch is that the company’s current dividend is not high compared to other stocks since it used to pay only $0.56. An increase of $0.06 yields an 11% increase and now Microsoft pays $0.62 per share for a forward yield of 0.83%. The company is also conducting a new share repurchase authorization for a maximum of $60 billion in common stock.

Microsoft remains a good addition to a portfolio because of the performance of CEO Satya Nadella and because the company “is always one step ahead, beating both earnings and revenue expectations quarter after quarter like a drum,” wrote Stephen “Sarge”Guifoyle in a recent Real Money Pro Column. “In addition, with little exception, the firm maintains a level of excellence each and every quarter across every one of its business lines.”

Microsoft is more diversified than its competitors because it also sells business software, gaming and evolving labor markets services (LinkedIn). As the company transforms these business units to a recurring revenue (subscription) model from a licensing sales model, it increases its prospects for a higher profit margin, he wrote. He maintains a price target of $328.

TheStreet Recommends

Microsoft reports its fiscal first quarter financial performance in October. The Wall Street earnings per share (EPS) estimates are $2.07 on revenue of $44 billion. This would amount to earnings growth of 13.7% and revenue growth of 23.2%.

“One must remember, this is growth off of a pandemic year where demand surged, and the sales growth is actually an acceleration,” Guilfoyle wrote.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Why Charles River Labs Is the Biotech Stock to Buy: Jim Cramer
INVESTING

Bret Jensen: Paratek Deal Shows Promise

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Dow Higher Amid Evergrande Default Saga, Supply Chain Chaos

bitcoin copy
JIM CRAMER

Stock Market Today With Jim Cramer: China's Crypto Clampdown

Publisher Meredith Slumps After Posting Weaker Outlook
INVESTING

Meredith Stock Surges on Report of $2.5 Billion IAC Buyout Talks

Carnival Cruise Line
INVESTING

Carnival Climbs on Positive Q3 Results, Outlook

What to Watch Friday: American Airlines Earnings, Fourth-Quarter GDP
INVESTING

American Air Pilots Call for Operations Managers to be Ousted

Jim Cramer Is Watching Vail Resorts as a Bellwether on Tourism
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Meredith, Costco, Vail Resorts

Ethereum Lead
INVESTING

How to Trade Ethereum After China's Ban on Crypto Trading