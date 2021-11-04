Why Paul Price Is Buying Polaris

Let’s do some sledding with Polaris.

“Polaris (PII) - Get Polaris Inc. Report is a proven long-term growth company. The manufacturer of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), motorcycles and snowmobiles more than tripled its per share revenue and cash flow since 2011, Paul Price wrote recently on Real Money. "Decade-long growth in EPS, dividends and book value were not too far behind.

Price added, "After reducing 2021 guidance at their Q3 press conference the stock plunged from about $128 to $114 or so. That appears to have been an overreaction as the newly issued estimate for this year now sits at $9, which would still represent PII's best year ever by quite a large margin.”

Read that paragraph again: “the stock plunged” and “PII’s best year ever.” Those are words that can indicate a terrific opportunity for investors, whether you’re looking to trade or create long term value. They suggest that short term disruptions or investor disappointment caused a selloff, despite the fact that the company’s underlying business did quite well. That could set Polaris up for a strong bounce back… which is exactly what Price sees.

“From its 9:32 a.m., Oct. 27 quote of $113.41 the stock's total return badly lagged that of all PII's major business metrics. Situations like that tend to be resolved with large "catch-up" moves.

What is Polaris really worth?

"In the nine pre-COVID years from 2011 through 2019 its average price-to-earnings ran about 18.7-times, accompanied by around 2.03% in current yield. As I'm writing PII was offered for just 11.3-times management's already reduced guidance for 2022, while paying a better than typical yield."

He adds "A simple reversion to the mean valuation could easily send PII up to about $180 by the end on 2022. That's not far-fetched. PII topped at between $134 and $159 during six of the most recent eight years. None of those periods saw fundamentals that were close to as good as they are today."