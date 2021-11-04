Skip to main content
November 4, 2021
Why Paul Price Is Buying Polaris

Sports equipment maker may have reduced its outlook, but that doesn't mean business isn't good.
Let’s do some sledding with Polaris.

“Polaris  (PII) - Get Polaris Inc. Report is a proven long-term growth company. The manufacturer of all-terrain vehicles (ATVs), motorcycles and snowmobiles more than tripled its per share revenue and cash flow since 2011, Paul Price wrote recently on Real Money.  "Decade-long growth in EPS, dividends and book value were not too far behind.

Price added, "After reducing 2021 guidance at their Q3 press conference the stock plunged from about $128 to $114 or so. That appears to have been an overreaction as the newly issued estimate for this year now sits at $9, which would still represent PII's best year ever by quite a large margin.”

Read that paragraph again: “the stock plunged” and “PII’s best year ever.” Those are words that can indicate a terrific opportunity for investors, whether you’re looking to trade or create long term value. They suggest that short term disruptions or investor disappointment caused a selloff, despite the fact that the company’s underlying business did quite well. That could set Polaris up for a strong bounce back… which is exactly what Price sees.

“From its 9:32 a.m., Oct. 27 quote of $113.41 the stock's total return badly lagged that of all PII's major business metrics. Situations like that tend to be resolved with large "catch-up" moves.

What is Polaris really worth?

"In the nine pre-COVID years from 2011 through 2019 its average price-to-earnings ran about 18.7-times, accompanied by around 2.03% in current yield. As I'm writing PII was offered for just 11.3-times management's already reduced guidance for 2022, while paying a better than typical yield."

He adds "A simple reversion to the mean valuation could easily send PII up to about $180 by the end on 2022. That's not far-fetched. PII topped at between $134 and $159 during six of the most recent eight years. None of those periods saw fundamentals that were close to as good as they are today."

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

