Skip to main content
December 3, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
Did Elon Musk Keep His Promise By Selling Tesla Stock?
Publish date:

Palo Alto Networks' Post-Earnings Assessment

Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle is not a fan of the cybersecurity company's balance sheet.
Author:

Palo Alto Networks  (PANW) - Get Palo Alto Networks, Inc. Report does not have a good outlook as the cybersecurity company’s assets have remained flat while current liabilities rose, argues Real Money’s Stephen "Sarge" Guilfoyle.

The company recently reported adjusted EPS of $1.64 and a GAAP loss of $1.06 per share for its fiscal first quarter, beating expected results. There was earnings growth of 1% based on revenue of $1.247 billion, which also beat Wall Street’s estimates. Billings rose to $1,381.6 billion or 27.8% from the same period last year.

Palo Alto estimates that its revenue will reach $1.265 billion to $1.285 billion or annual growth of 24% to 26% during the fiscal second quarter. Billings are anticipated to rise to $1.51 billion to $1.53 billion or growth of 24% to 26%.

While the report was generally well received, Guilfoyle is not a fan of the company’s balance sheet even though its cash levels increased during the quarter.

TheStreet Recommends

“Total assets are nearly flat over the same three months however, as there has been a decrease in long-term deferred contract costs,” he wrote in a recent Real Money column. “Current liabilities have grown significantly over the reporting period, largely due to growth in net convertible senior notes that were moved up from total liabilities. Total assets still outweigh total liabilities less equity, but I have to be honest. I do not love this balance sheet. Fact is... I don't even like it.”

The cybersecurity industry will remain popular and generating revenue will not be an issue. Cybersecurity companies such as Zscaler  (ZS) - Get Zscaler, Inc. Report have better balance sheets, Guilfoyle wrote.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

4. Cheniere Energy Up 12 Months After Chanos Shorting Campaign
INVESTING
DKNGDASH

Chanos Says He's Short DraftKings and DoorDash

Hong Kong Stocks Retreat From Two-week High As Traders Weigh Earnings Outlook, Mainland Investors Pull Funds
INVESTING

Five Rules For Trading A Dip

Google Lead
INVESTING
GOOGLAAPL

Google Delays Plan for Workers to Return to Office in January

BTS Music Group Lead
STOCKS

Three BTS Members Sell $8.4 Million of Shares in Management Company

Instagram Expands Shopping To IGTV And Reels In Move That Mimics China's Popular Social Commerce Model
TECHNOLOGY
FBMVRS

Instagram Pushes For Two Accounts in the Metaverse

DocuSign Set for Strong Q3, RBC Says; Affirms Stock Outperform, Lifts Target
INVESTING
DOCU

Is There a Buying Opportunity in DocuSign Stock After 40% Drop?

Marvell Rated a Top Pick for 2020 Based on 5G Opportunity, Barclays Says
STOCKS
MRVLCBTNUE

5 Top Stock Gainers for Friday: Stocks Drop on Jobs Report, Omicron Woes

16 pilot honda
INVESTING
HMC

Honda Recalls 725,000 Vehicles in U.S. to Fix Hood Problem