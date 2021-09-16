September 16, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Jim Cramer on Gold, Cryptocurrency and Insurance vs. Speculation
Publish date:

Why Market Action is Making This Columnist Wary

The recent trading environment reminds Real Money's 'Rev Shark' of what was going on in February.
Author:

Recent market action has reminded Real Money’s James “Rev Shark” Deporre of what the stock trading was like in February, and it has him feeling watchful.

Deporre noted recently in a column on Real Money that “the major stock market indices are running red – and the situation looks even worse with a closer look.”

“Breadth is moving close to three-to-one negative,” Deporre said. “New 12-month highs have shrunk to 125, there are less than 10 stocks up more than 10%, and the selling is correlated and without much regard to fundamentals.”

Deporre touted increased caution right now, with selling pressures appearing on trading dashboards more frequently.

TheStreet Recommends

“In this sort of environment, I err on the side of selling, and I'm confident that I can buy back my favorites as they develop again,” he said. “Back in February, selling of this sort went much deeper than many traders anticipated, and I'm on guard in case that develops again,” he added.

Deporre did say he'd found one name that interested him enough to warrant a buy.  He said Ocular Therpeutix  (OCUL) - Get Ocular Therapeutix Inc Report "has not bounced much recently compared to other biotechnology names.” In addition the stock has picked up some analyst support recently "It also has a Food and Drug Administration decision coming soon to serve as a catalyst.”

Rev Shark says he’ll look at other buying opportunities, but with extreme caution in a period that’s shaping up to be geared toward more sellers than buyers.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

Oriental Culture said it chose Nasdaq over Hong Kong because companies listed on the US exchange are viewed as more international and having better long-term growth potential. Photo: Reuters
MARKETS

U.S. Stocks Steady, as Jobless Claims Rise, Oil Prices Stabilize

grocery produce shopping sh
INVESTING

Why the PPI Advance Isn't so Bad

Avis Budget Installs Anti-Takeover Pill as Activist Hovers
INVESTING

Avis Budget Stock Jumps on Bank of America Upgrade to Buy

Cisco Lead
INVESTING

Buying the Dip in Cisco? Check the Charts First

Gap Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Thursday: Gap, DoorDash, American Express, Ford

Watch Cramer Live 6/29/21
INVESTING

Cramer: September is a Rough Month for Many Reasons

Tellurian: Cramer's Top Takeaways
INVESTING

The Key to U.S. Domination of Global Natural Gas Markets

bumpy ride rough road sh
INVESTING

How to Survive the Bumpy Market Ahead