Skip to main content
December 28, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Omicron: Everything We Know About the New Covid Variant So Far
Publish date:

Why Is The Bull Market Still Going So Strong?

"I don't think the time to be bearish is now at all," TPW Investment Management founder Jay Pelosky said in a Bloomberg TV interview.
Author:

Even amid news of inflation and supply chain disruption posed by new virus variants, the market is doing very well — the S&500 closed at an all-time high on Monday while estimates for the future also point to continued growth in 2022.

"You can be worried about Covid, inflation, the Fed, China, Robinhood, SPACs, valuations, etc, but every quarter, EPS keep coming in better than expected, forcing the consensus to upgrade forecasts." Jim Paulsen, chief investment strategist at Leuthold Group, told Bloomberg. "And this brings 'dip buyers’ whenever we have any meaningful pullback."

S&500 Index

In the last month, the average income for companies in the S&500 index grew by $1 to a total of $220.40 a share. Appreciation has been largely in line with earnings, while the bottom line has kept it consistently at 4% of its all-time high.

With those companies beating estimates by 10% for the last six months, Bloomberg Intelligence also predicts the group to report a 19% increase in profit for the fourth-quarter earnings season.

TheStreet Recommends

Not The Time To Be Bearish

This doesn't mean that everyone is reaping benefits across the board — many Americans are still struggling to afford basic items, and many analysts predict inflation-related rate hikes amid a dragged-out recovery. 

Slow growth has also plagued industries like technology, which has been seeing sales slow after the initial boom seen during the early stages of the pandemic.

But a large number of companies has been doing very well despite all this.

By raising costs for the end-user, they are able to keep the profit margin high. Many investors are tracking the ability to do so very closely for unexpected spikes at a time when others are hesitant to put their money into risky assets.

"I don't think the time to be bearish is now at all," Jay Pelosky, founder and president of TPW Investment Management, said in a Bloomberg TV interview. "The question for those who have already de-risked — and many have — is, when do you get back in?"

Midday Report: GameStop Beats on Nintendo Switch; U.S. Stocks Fluctuate
INVESTING
GME

GameStop Advances its NFT Quest with Call to Creators

Wall Street at Records as GOP Tax Bill Heads to Senate Vote
MARKETS
AAPLTSLADAL

Stock Market Today: Wall Street Extends Gains As Investors Look Past Omicron Risks

Cathie Wood Lead
INVESTING
ARKKTSLAROKU

Cathie Wood's Flagship Fund Struggles to Match Market

22nd Century Group Cigarrettes Lead
INVESTING
MO

FDA Approves Very Low Nicotine Cigarettes

Tesla Quick To Show Support For China's New Data Collection Rules After Sharp Decline In April Sales
MARKETS
TSLA

Tesla Stock Gains As Wedbush Says China Demand Is 'Linchpin' To $1,800 Bull Case Price Target

FAA Approves Wrong Amazon Drone; Dow Drops 100 Points on Strong Data
INVESTING
AMZNPTONZM

S&P 500 on Pace to Beat Nasdaq for First Year Since 2016

Box Office Bombs 'Spider-Man 2', 'Blended' Score Second Life in DVD Sales
INVESTING
DISSNEAMC

Disney and Sony Set to Share Big "Spider-Man" Profits

Tesla Rejects Reports On Qingdao As Site Of Its Second China EV Plant, Pledges To Boost Investment In Booming Market
INVESTING
TSLALCID

Tesla Has One Big Problem