Skip to main content
November 1, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
A Look at the Hottest Electric Vehicles
A Look at the Hottest Electric Vehicles
Publish date:

Why Ferrari Stock Is a Morgan Stanley Favorite for EVs

Morgan Stanley has singled out Ferrari stock as a favorite and one investors should watch closely.
Author:

As demand for electric vehicles continues to soar, Morgan Stanley has singled out Ferrari  (RACE) - Get Ferrari NV Report stock as its favorite and one investors should watch closely.

In large part due to its vehicles’ high technical capabilities, prestige and highly coveted design (buying one requires a two-year waitlist), Morgan Stanley projects that the Maranello, Italy-based company will come out as one of the biggest players in the electric car market by 2040.

Morgan Stanley assigned Ferrari a price target of $265 and predicts that the company will invest $13 billion in capex between 2022 and 2030. More than half of that is predicted to go toward improving its battery electric vehicles, a serious commitment that it believes is currently not reflected in its current price.

The current Ferrari BEV currently costs $330,000 per unit, a number that Morgan Stanley forecasts will go up to $500,000 by 2032 and just below $1 million by 2040. Assuming 24 times Ebitda on its fiscal year 2030 earnings, derived by impact, confidence and ease, and discounted back to the present at an 8 percent weight average cost of capital, the analysts believe they can justify almost 98% of the company’s enterprise value.

TheStreet Recommends

Without the ICE value from the company’s current share price, Ferrari is currently estimated to be worth less than $1 billion — a window that analyst Adam Jonas wrote “won’t be open for long.”

Going one step further, Morgan Stanley “we believe RACE may be one of the only remaining ICE vehicle producers two decades from now.”

Ferrari shares on Monday closed 1% higher at $239.74.

General Motors and Ford Are Rising From the Dead - Enjoy It While It Lasts
INVESTING

Barclays Chooses Ford, GM, Halliburton, for Value & Growth

Shake Shack's CEO Once Mopped Floors and Flipped Burgers, Now He Shapes a Company's Future
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Gainers for Monday: Harley-Davidson, Shake Shack

Amazon Lead
INVESTING

Amazon Files for License to Launch Two Internet Satellites by End 2022

Stocks Close Higher as Wall Street Dissects New Tax Laws
STOCKS

Stocks End at Record Highs on Strong Earnings Ahead of Fed Decision

put-alphabet-paypal-shares-into-your-portfolio-says-recons-kelly (1)
INVESTING

Guilfoyle: Why PayPal Is a Good Payments Play

Closing Bell: AMC Entertainment Tanks; Dow at Another Record, Sixth in a Row
INVESTING

AMC, Cinemark Rise on Highest Ticket Sales of Pandemic Period

Wall Street Lead
INVESTING

Getting the Jitters? Avoid Overreacting Kevin Curran Says

Zillow Lead
INVESTING

5 Top Stock Decliners for Monday: Zillow, CrowdStrike, Moderna