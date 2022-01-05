Why Disney is Guilfoyle's Favorite Stock for 2022

While it's still struggling under pandemic problems, the stock is poised to see its legacy businesses rebound even as streaming continues to surge.

The Walt Disney Company (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report is the favorite stock of Real Money's Stephen “Sarge” Guilfoyle for 2022 even though it declined by 14% during the year and is expensive.

Disney launched its streaming service two years ago, but it is still a “money loser” and is expected to report a loss for another two years. Stripping out the streaming service means that Disney is no longer an expensive stock, he wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column.

The company’s legacy business will bounce back, Guilfoyle wrote.

“Why would I select one of the most prestigious brand names in the world when the shares are trading at 37 times next year's projected earnings and the firm has suspended the dividend as it spends cash on growing certain businesses and other businesses remain under the drag of a global pandemic?” he wrote. “That's exactly why I have selected Disney.”

The number of visitors attending Disney's theme parks have reported “an uptick of late” Guilfoyle wrote.

During the past two years Disney Plus, the company’s streaming service, accrued about 120 million subscribers and plans to move into new markets in 2022. By 2024 the company anticipates it will have a total of 240 million to 260 million subscribers. The streaming service will be beneficial to Disney in the future.

“Disney has been negatively impacted by the pandemic as much as any company,” he wrote. “Fortunately, the firm launched its streaming services at the right time, and was able to lean on its cable and television networks more so than they probably expected prior to the spread of the infection.”