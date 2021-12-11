Why Did Amazon's AWS Crash and Can It Happen Again?

Amazon is confident that repairs to its network systems will resolve the problems that caused an outage. It said there should not be a recurrence of the issues.

Amazon's (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report cloud computing services provider said Friday that it is developing a fix for the problem that caused a widespread outage on Dec. 7 and expects the changes to be deployed over the next two weeks.

The Seattle-based tech giant said that it is confident that the remediation it is making to its network systems will resolve the problems it had and there should not be a recurrence of the issues.

Amazon Web Services on Friday provided a summary of the Dec. 7 service outage that occurred in its Northern Virginia Region, US-East-1, which hampered some of the biggest names in technology and affected thousand of users for about 11 hours that day.

Among the tech companies reporting problems throughout the day were Meta Platforms' (FB) - Get Meta Platforms Inc. Class A Report Facebook and Instagram, Zoom (ZM) - Get Zoom Video Communications, Inc. Class A Report, Reddit, Salesforce (CRM) - Get salesforce.com, inc. Report and Snapchat.

Plus, Amazon's Alexa, Ring doorbells, Walt Disney's (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report Disney+ streaming service and even Amazon's internal apps, including its delivery services, took a hit.

Amazon said that an automated activity to scale capacity of one of the AWS services hosted in its main AWS network caused a large surge of connection activity that overwhelmed the networking devices between its internal network and the main AWS network, resulting in delays for communication between these networks. The malfunction led to persistent congestion and performance issues on the devices connecting the two networks, the summary said.

The company asserted that it immediately disabled the scaling activities that caused the problem and it will not resume the activities until it has completed the remediation. It said that it also deployed an additional network configuration that protects potentially impacted networking devices even in the face of a similar congestion event.

The network congestion issues also impaired the AWS Service Health Dashboard, which the company uses to communicate service disruptions with customers. AWS said it plans to release a new version of its Service Health Dashboard early next year to improve communications with customers.

Downdetector said that nearly 30,000 incidents of issues were reported at the height of the issue. Some users on Downdetector reported issues with the company's auxiliary services like Ring door bells and Alexa home assistants.

Facebook was experiencing a less dramatic jump in issues with as many as 2,000 reports recorded by Downdetector. Facebook's issues could be tied to AWS being down.

Shares of Amazon on Friday closed 1.1% higher at $3,444.24. The stock declined to $3,440.90 after hours.