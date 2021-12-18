Why Covid May Hurt Sports Betting Stocks This Weekend

The NFL has a lot players in Covid protocol and that could be bad news for Caesar's, MGM, DraftKings, Penn National, and others.

It wasn't that long ago when the pandemic caused the sports world to shut down, which was bad news for traditional sports betting providers including Caesars (CZR) - Get Caesars Entertainment Inc Report, MGM (MGM) - Get MGM Resorts International Report, and Penn National Gaming (PENN) - Get Penn National Gaming, Inc. Report. It was also bad news for digital sports betting plays DraftKings (DKNG) - Get DraftKings Inc Class A Report and FanDuel, which has not yet gone public.

There were no games being played so there was nearly nothing to take bets on. Yes, there were some clever attempts to give gamblers something, really anything, to bet on, but it could hardly replace the mainstream sports that were canceled.

Now, Caesars, MGM, Penn National, DraftKings, and FanDuel face another problem entirely. Uncertainty around exactly which NFL players will suit up this weekend makes setting lines challenging, if not impossible, and gives some bettors who placed bets early either an advantage or a disadvantage.

How Does Sports Betting Work?.

The oddsmakers at a sportsbook set what's known as a "line" or "the spread." That's the number by which one team is favored over the other. That line can move during the week for an NFL game as oddsmakers get more information. If, say., the star quarterback of one team breaks his leg, that will change the line, but people who bet it at the earlier number will be helped or hurt as their bet will be at whatever the line was at the time the bet was placed.

Injuries are part of sports, but Covid has added a new wrinkle this week to NFL betting lines. The league has seen a large increase in players entering Covid protocols. That creates a lot of uncertainty because even though a player may be fully vaccinated and have no symptoms, he still can't play if he does not meet the NFL's protocols to return to the field.

This uncertainty has caused sportsbooks to take certain games off the board -- meaning that they won't accept any new bets on those games, but it does not invalidate existing bets. Under normal circumstances, the spread moves as new news becomes available (and each sportsbook has its own people setting the number, so it can vary).

"The sportsbook is constantly adjusting and then readjusting the spread whenever new information develops, " Sports Illustrated's Director of Sports Betting Bill Enright told TheStreet. "Similar to stocks, it behooves the bettor to buy the rumor and sell the news."

A late, or even early-game injury can change games and cause games to have results that weren't what the line-setters expected to happen. That happens all the time, but Covid has created a level of uncertainty this week that's generally unprecedented.

“Getting ahead of the market has been key in the COVID era, and particularly during this recent surge. In practice, this entails reading into any initial COVID news with the understanding there’s a good chance those initial positive tests are merely the first in a series of dominoes set to fall," BestOdds.com CEO Will Armitage told TheStreet. "We’ve seen this play out with the Browns, Rams, and Washington Football Team. In each case, the market adjusted as a result of the first wave of positive tests before moving even more drastically once further cases were announced."

It is possible, he said, that some bettors were able to take advantage of the uncertainty.

"Shrewd bettors that got ahead of those subsequent moves are likely holding valuable Raiders, Seahawks, or Eagles tickets in their pockets," he said. "For those who missed the boat, staying on top of COVID information as it breaks and practicing diligent line shopping can be nearly as valuable. Most sportsbooks wait for market-making books to move their lines before following suit, which can create a brief window in which eagle-eyed bettors can pounce on slow-moving books to snipe an off-market number that’s still available when it shouldn’t be."

The Sports Books Have An Out

While policies vary, sports books generally have house rules in place to avoid taking a big hit should a game get postponed or rescheduled.

"Sportsbooks do a really great job of protecting their bottom line, so taking a hit based on games being rescheduled is unlikely. In some cases the bettor may be worse off if they took the Raiders at -3.5 thinking the Browns would be without several starters and their head coach but thanks to the game being postponed could have some key players back in action and now the Raiders don't look as appealing to win, let alone cover," Enright said.

Many sports books have policies in place that allow them to void bets if a game gets postponed. Many, however, let bets stand if the game gets played within a week. Caesars, for example, has very specific rules about games being moved, or delayed in addition to having the above-mentioned seven-day policy.

In all sports, with the exception of boxing, mixed martial arts (all leagues), tennis and table tennis, if any change in venue (or court surface for tennis)occurs from the originally scheduled location, there will be “no action” and wagers will be refunded.

Wagers for all full-game markets stand providing at least 55 minutes of play have taken place and an official result is declared unless otherwise specified.

Lines/spreads are set to entice gamblers to bet on both teams. Since sportsbooks take a cut of all the action (on a basic bet against the spread a $100 bet usually pays $190). Essentially, the sports book just gave you $90 in winnings from someone else's $100 bet. It's not that simple, but that's broadly how it works so an event that dramatically changes the likely outcome won't hurt sportsbooks if the betting was roughly equal on both side of the game, since the changes would help some gamblers and hurt others.