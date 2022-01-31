With Year Of The Tiger just a day away, McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is hoping to celebrate the Lunar New Year in the metaverse.

As part of a partnership with Open Ceremony co-founder Humberto Leon, the burger chain launched an immersive experience featuring designs inspired by Zodiac signs that viewers can see through virtual reality platforms.

Known as "McDonald's Hall of Zodiacs: 2022 Lunar New Year with Humberto Leon," the exhibition features a gallery of 12 Zodiac signs on the AltspaceVR and Spatial platforms until Feb. 15. Visitors will see virtual statues that inspired by traditional Chinese cork carving— while the virtual, the sculptures appear full-size and three-dimensional through the use of special effects and virtual reality.

What Is The Metaverse Again?

"Kicking off Lunar New Year with McDonald's in a way that underscores the creativity and innovation of the Asian American community, makes me proud to offer a true expression of my identity and the influences that have shaped it, to which I know many will relate," Leon, who is Chinese-Peruvian, said in a statement.

As they pause by each sign, visitors will also be able to hear their horoscope readings and see a design of the traditional red envelopes that are usually given to kids with money inside. (Some participating McDonald's restaurants will also be giving out real-life versions.)

A combination of video and virtual and augmented reality, the metaverse is commonly seen as the next iteration of the internet. Current coverage usually uses it interchangeably with virtual reality rather than the fully-immersive and avatar-led world of the future that its inventors envisioned.

That, however, hasn't stopped many brands from trying to get an early start on advertising in this new frontier. Video game company Roblox (RBLX) - Get Roblox Corp. Class A Report has already started launching some of its video games in the metaverse while Chipotle (CMG) - Get Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. Report offered free burritos to those who visited its virtual restaurants.

What Do Burgers And Fashion Have To Do With Each Other?

Leon, who founded the popular streetwear company Open Ceremony alongside Carol Lim in 2002, saw the partnership as a way to also expand fashion's presence in the virtual world. While collaborations between fashion brands and fast food companies have resulted in everything from Panda Express hoodies to Crocs (CROCS) that look like KFC (KFC) buckets, this project is one of the first to take this long love affair between fashion and fast food into the metaverse.

"We're excited to reach our fans in a meaningful way that captures the essence of the Year of Tiger showcasing bravery, strength and confidence through art, while leveraging a digital experience that meets them in spaces they enjoy," McDonald's Senior Director of Cultural Engagement Elizabeth Campbell said in a statement. "Bringing on Humberto Leon, a trailblazer who uses the world around him to influence his work and others, is what makes this a next-level moment for McDonald's."