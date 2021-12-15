Why a Global Box Office Recovery (Probably) Isn't Enough for AMC

Things won’t really return to normal until 2023, but next year will be better than the last.

Hollywood is looking forward to a better 2022. Can you blame them?

This past weekend Stephen Spielberg’s much lauded remake of “West Side Story,” had a lower than expected opening of $10.5 million, which didn’t put Hollywood executives or theater owners in much of a holiday mood. But that was two days ago, which is eons ago in Hollywood time, and the industry is already looking forward to a better future.

The U.K.-based analysis firm Gower Street Analytics is predicting that the 2022 global box office will reach $33.2 billion, according to “Deadline.” That’s a 58% increase from this year’s projected total of $21 billion.

USA! USA!

Narrowing in a bit, Gower Street predicts that the North American box office total will climb to $9.2 billion in 2022, up from $4.4 billion in 2021.

So things might start to get back to normal next year, though as the recent discovery of the omicron variant shows, you can never truly predict anything anymore.

But if Gower’s prediction holds, the firm projects that the film industry will need to wait until 2023 to see a return of pre-pandemic box office levels of more than $40 billion; next year is set to have a total of 20% less than the box office takes between 2017 and 2019.

In 2019, the global box office total was $42.5 billion. But that number actually included a four percent dip in American ticket sales from the year before, as more movie fans are increasingly preferring to wait until they can watch the latest buzzed-about film at home. And 2019 was before the arrival of streaming services such as Time Warner's HBO Max or Comcast's Peacock (CMCSA) - Get Comcast Corporation Class A Report, and the mega-popular Disney+ (DIS) - Get Walt Disney Company Report had just arrived.

Normal Is Probably Not Good Enough

A return to normal is no doubt welcome news for theater chains. But it might not be enough. Things were tough for theater chains such as AMC (AMCX) - Get AMC Networks Inc. Class A Report and Cinemark (CNK) - Get Cinemark Holdings, Inc. Report, before the pandemic began.

AMC reported a net loss of $13.5 million in 2019, even as total revenue was up 2.4% to $1.448 billion from the year before. So, a return to normal would be an improvement for the company, which lost $224 million in Q3 and $1.13 billion year-to-date is a big improvement, but it's likely not enough to make the company profitable.

The U.S. box office total fell 4% in 2019, the sharpest decline in five years, according to The Hollywood Reporter. While ticket sales are looking to pick up next year, a lot of it is set to come from China, with Gower Street predicting an increase of $7.2 million in box office in 2021 to $8.2 billion in 2022. That's great news for studios, which are increasingly reliant on overseas ticket sales, but it's not helpful to theater owners including AMC and Cinemark that are struggling with profit and the problem of convincing people to wait until they can watch at home.

Spider-Man Saves Christmas?

A return to the pre-streaming days of, say, the early 2000s, when there were relatively less viewing options and consumers were eager to see new films in theaters, might not be in the cards. Competition from streaming services is now the new normal, and that’s only going to increase in the future, as the streaming wars heat up and companies like Netflix continue to produce gobs of original films and television series.

But people are still, it seems, willing to see movies in theaters, if they feel safe and it’s the right movie, and next year’s version of the new normal is certainly preferable to theater owners than the year they just had. Plus, there might be more bright news for the industry before the end of 2021.

At the moment, the current box office total for the year is $19.2 billion, but Gower Street thinks it’s possible that the year might close with a total of $21 billion, thanks largely to everyone’s favorite wall-crawler, who has experience saving the day.

“Spider-Man: Far From Home,” has earned strong reviews and early word of mouth and ticket sales were so brisk that some resellers were asking for $100,000 for opening night tickets.

No single film has earned $100 million in a single weekend since the pandemic began, but the third installment of the current Spider-Man franchise, jointly produced by Disney and Sony, is projected to have the strongest debut of the year, with some analysts predicting a $150 million box office total.

But if you see it on opening night, remember not to spoil the film on Twitter!