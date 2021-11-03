Skip to main content
November 3, 2021
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join Jim Cramer's Investing Club
Subscribe
'Bulls Are Chasing This Market' - Why This Technical Analyst Calls Stocks 'Overbought'
'Bulls Are Chasing This Market' - Why This Technical Analyst Calls Stocks 'Overbought'
Publish date:

Why 2022 Markets Could Be Challenging

Earnings for the third quarter have been stellar, but growth in the next quarter could be challenging, argues Real Money Pro’s Bret Jensen.
Author:

Earnings for the third quarter have been stellar, but growth in the next quarter could be challenging, argues Real Money Pro’s Bret Jensen.

Over half of the companies in the S&P 500 have reported their third quarter earnings and their results have “largely have exceeded expectations,” he wrote in a recent Real Money Pro column.

“More S&P 500 companies are beating earnings estimates for the third quarter than average (82% versus the historical average of 76%) and beating these estimates by a wider margin than average as well,” Jensen wrote in the piece. “The index is tracking to the third-highest year-over-year growth in earnings since the second quarter of 2010, when the nation was recovering from the financial crisis.

Investors should not expect the same gains in the fourth quarter, Jensen argues.

TheStreet Recommends

“Companies this year were going up against pandemic-impacted 2020 results, but that won't be the case in 2022,” he wrote. “Not surprisingly, given the rise in commodity prices in 2021, the energy and basic materials sectors have led the way when it comes to earnings growth in the third quarter. While 2021 has been a good one for investors, the slogging will get tougher from here. Earnings comparisons in 2022 will be much more of a challenge than this year.”

A slowdown in the economy could impact the stock market. Whether equities continue to climb for the fourth quarter will depend partly on how much GDP rises. Supply chain bottlenecks, the surge in inflation and labor shortages could easily lower the current projections of 6.6% growth from the Atlanta Fed for the fourth quarter.

Unlike software companies such as Microsoft   (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) Report and Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report, other sectors that deliver physical goods will run into headwinds as supplies are more expensive and the supply chain disruptions continue, Jensen wrote. Consumer spending is likely to slow down as gasoline prices and rent have risen and interest rates will probably increase in the future.

“All in all, investors should be grateful for a more-than-solid 2021 while realizing that the coming year is likely to be much more challenging and should prepare accordingly,” Jensen argues.

Get more trading strategies and investing insights from the contributors on Real Money.

lyft
INVESTING

Lyft Posts Surprise Profit, Tops Revenue Estimates

Zillow Is Offering $1 Million and a Job to Anyone Who Can Help Improve Zestimate
INVESTING

Zillow Stock Tanks on Plans to Wind Down Home Flipping Business

Skyward view of three skyscrapers from from below with text overlay that reads "What Is an ETF? Exchange-Traded Funds Explained"
E

What Are ETFs and How Do They Work?

Automobile Manufacturing Lead
JIM CRAMER

Cramer's Mad Money Recap: Avis Budget Group, Bed Bath & Beyond

Biotech Lead
INVESTING

The Case For a Biotech Snapback

5 Money-Saving Tax Tips for Parents
Sponsored Story

TurboTax: Here's When the 2021 Child Tax Credit Payments Start Under Stimulus Relief

Netflix Lead
INVESTING

Netflix Introduces First Mobile Games to Platform

Fastly Lead
INVESTING

Fastly Charting Improves