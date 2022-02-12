Who’s Offering Free Food and Other Deals for the Super Bowl?

Snacking, dining and drinking while watching the Super Bowl has been an American tradition for decades.

Whether it's chicken, ribs, pizza, hot wings, fast-food or even Chinese take-out, Big Game viewers will plant themselves in front of the big screen to enjoy their many gastronomical delights while watching the Los Angeles Rams take on the Cincinnati Bengals.

In these inflationary times that the nation is facing, millions of people providing food and snacks for their Super Bowl parties and gatherings may want to take advantage of discounts and deals offered by a variety of restaurants competing for their business. Here's a look at the best deals out there.

Free Food is Always a Good Thing

"Oh thank heaven, it's 7-Eleven," the convenience store's old slogan, rings true on Super Bowl Sunday, as customers can score a free large 7-Meat, pepperoni or cheese pizza from 7-Eleven when they order through the store's 7NOW delivery app. But you'll still have to pay the delivery fee.

McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report is getting into the free food game on Sunday, offering a free 20-piece Chicken McNuggets order with any McDelivery order on DoorDash over $15. Customers can use the KICKOFF code when ordering.

Dine Brands Global's (DIN) - Get Dine Brands Global, Inc. Report restaurant chain Applebee's is giving customers 20 free boneless wings on an purchase of $40 or more on Sunday through Applebee's delivery or to-go app by using the BIGGAME22 code.

Buffalo Wild Wings will get into the free wings act if the Super Bowl goes into overtime. Dine-in or in-person takeout customers will get six free boneless or traditional wings on Feb. 28, from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. local time if the score is tied after the fourth quarter.

You Can Get a Deal for Big Portions

Big food deals are also available for the fans planning to feed a large group during the game.

Bloomin' Brands' (BLMN) - Get Bloomin' Brands, Inc. Report Outback Steakhouse is offering 56 of its Kookaburra wings for $56 on Sunday, while supplies last. Boston Market announced its Super Deal for Sunday on Twitter, which features a whole chicken, an order of baby back ribs, four sides, four cornbread and a family dessert for $39.99.

Those looking for a snacking variety, Auntie Anne's is offering its Snack Stadiums with your choice of two items from the bucket lineup of cinnamon sugar, salty nuggets or mini pretzel dogs and six dips for $49.99.

Restaurants are Giving Discounts

Many restaurants seem to be willing to give discounts for Super Bowl Sunday, and its common to see 20% off at many places. Taco Bell is offering 20%, up to a maximum $30 off, for orders of $20 or more for delivery from GrubHub, DoorDash or Uber Eats.

Pieology is offering $5 off of any order of $25 or more online by using the code BIGGAME22 on Saturday and Sunday. And, yes, they have the same code that Applebee's uses.

Dickey's Barbecue Pit has the same discount deal as Pieology on Sunday, offering $5 off orders of $25 or more online or on its app by using the code 5OFF25. Kids 12 and under can receive a free kids meal Sunday with a minimum $10 purchase by using the KEFOLO code.

Get it Delivered for Free

Many restaurants are offering free delivery service so you can enjoy the game and not worry about having go get food. Denny's offers free delivery through Sunday on orders of $5 or more on its website or app, while Panda Express offers free delivery for orders of $10 or more.

Wendy's (WEN) - Get Wendy's Company Report is offering free delivery on all in-app delivery orders through its Cover FREE Defense on Saturday and Sunday, while Subway delivery is free for online or in-app orders on Sunday.