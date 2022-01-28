Whopper for Dogecoin? Burger King Might Accept Elon Musk's Favorite Memecoin

The fast-food giant could very soon take Dogecoin as a means of payment to get ahead of its rival McDonald's.

The historic rivalry between McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report and Burger King (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report is now moving into the crypto sphere. The owner of the Whopper interfered recently in an exchange on Twitter between its competitor and Tesla (TSLA) - Get Tesla Inc Report CEO Elon Musk.

The billionaire, a vocal champion of crypto, wants McDonald's to take Dogecoin, the so-called "people's way to pay," as a means of payment, and challenged the owner of the Big Mac.

Burger King hinted that it might accept Musk and Mark Cuban's favorite coin as a means of payment.

What is certain is that a 'Yes' is likely to arouse great interest around the group on social media. Burger King was able to get a taste of it in recent days after interfered in an exchange between its competitor and Elon Musk.

Feeling the pressure mounting, McDonald's opted for a pirouette so as not to have to respond directly.

Without waiting for McDonald's response, Burger King jumped at the chance to catch the attention of the billionaire and the Dogecoin community.

The reaction of crypto fans, rather positive, was not long in coming. A user for example commented that if Burger King accepted Dogecoin it would be "an alliance made for KINGS."

Another user said Burger King could recognize the benefits of Dogecoin.

Faced with all this enthusiasm, the British subsidiary of Burger King reinforced the feeling that the fast-food chain would be on the verge of accepting Dogecoin.

Unsurprisingly, the Dogecoin community got carried away.

Burger King, which gave away more than 2 million crypto tokens to customers in a promotion last November, didn't respond to a request to comment.

The fast-food chain must have to make its mind quick because some of its competitors are watching.

Bill Markus, the co-founder of Dogecoin who launched the McDonald's campaign on January 19, urged Dogecoin's fans to press MrBeast Burger to endorse the meme coin.

Pressure Keeps Mounting

Fans of Dogecoin, which features the image of the Shiba Inu dog as its logo and namesake, are pressuring the fast-food giant to allow them to use their favorite currency to pay for their purchases in its restaurants.

Basically, the idea is that if a large number of people get involved, McDonald's or Burger King would then see an untapped reservoir of potential customers. Accepting the cryptocurrency would allow McDonald's or Burger King to get their hands on a pool of millennials and Gen Z's much sought after by advertisers and its competitors.

If one of the fast-food giants were to accept Dogecoin as a means of payment, it would be one of the biggest boosts the cryptocurrency has ever received.

There are currently almost 2,000 merchants accepting Dogecoin payments as of January 2022, according to Cryptwerk.

The best known is Tesla, which has been accepting Dogecoin as payment for the purchase of merch from the electric vehicle company since Jan. 14. On the other hand, it is not possible to buy, for the moment, a Tesla car with Dogecoin.

Dogecoin has managed to develop a legion of fans who swear by it.

The coin is considered the first of the so-called "meme coins," which are inspired by a meme or have some humorous characteristic. It was created by software engineers Billy Markus and Jackson Palmer, who decided to create a payment system as a "joke", making fun of the wild speculation in cryptocurrencies.

Besides Dogecoin, meme coin Shiba Inu fans have just launched a pressure campaign to force Burger King to accept the same token.