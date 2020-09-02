Brown-Forman, Flying Eagle: 5 Top Gainers for Wednesday

Stocks were trading higher Wednesday, with the S&P 500 establishing an intraday high.

Private companies in the U.S. added fewer jobs in August than expected. The private sector jobs report from ADP is a precursor to the official U.S. jobs report for August that will be released on Friday.

Here are some of the top gainers for Wednesday:

1. Brown-Forman | Percentage Increase Over 11%

Brown-Forman (BF.A) - Get Report was climbing after the parent of Jack Daniels beat Wall Street's first-quarter earnings expectations, while gross margin contracted as price/mix decreased. Sales slipped 2% to $753 million, but were above the FactSet consensus of $691.2 million.

2. Flying Eagle | Percentage Increase Over 28%

Shares of Flying Eagle FEAC climbed after the Los Angeles blank check company agreed to take mobile gaming company Skillz public. The deal would value Skillz at $3.5 billion. After the deal closes, Skillz said, it expects to have about $250 million of cash and equivalents on its balance sheet.

3. SmileDirectClub | Percentage Increase Over 21%

SmileDirectClub (SDC) - Get Report advanced following news that David Katzman, chairman and CEO of the Nashville teledentistry platform, had acquired 12.78 million shares at $7.63 to $8.25 each. The company also scrapped plans to build a $37 million manufacturing plant in Kyle, Texas.

4. Vera Bradley | Percentage Increase Over 26%

Vera Bradley (VRA) - Get Report shares jumped after the company reported a surprise second-quarter profit as the handbag and accessories retailer thrived during the pandemic. E-commerce was a larger share of total revenue, thanks in part to the company's acquisition of digital-native brand Pura Vida.

5. InMode Ltd. | Percentage Increase Over 13%

InMode (INMD) - Get Report shares climbed after the Israeli medical device company said its board had approved a buyback of as many as 1 million ordinary shares. The company said in a statement that it expected increased demand for its minimally invasive and hands-free platforms.