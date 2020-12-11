White House Told FDA Boss to OK Pfizer Vaccine Friday or Resign: Report

The White House ordered the head of the Food and Drug Administration to approve the Pfizer coronavirus vaccine Friday or submit his resignation, according to published reports.

White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows issued the ultimatum in phone call Friday to Stephen Hahn, the commissioner of the FDA, the Washington Post reported.

The Covid-19 vaccine candidate from Pfizer (PFE) - Get Report and Germany's BioNTech (BNTX) - Get Report received a recommendation from an FDA advisory committee Thursday clearing a path for its approval by the FDA itself. It is the first vaccine candidate up for approval in the U.S.

The final approval decision had been expected Saturday.

On Thursday, the FDA’s Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee recommended the agency approve emergency use authorization for the vaccine in a 17-4 vote, with one abstention. The panel said the shot appears safe and effective against the coronavirus in people 16 and older.

The disease is now “essentially out of control,” Kathrin Jansen, Pfizer’s head of vaccine research and development, told the committee. “Vaccine introduction is an urgent need.” The U.S. death toll from Covid-19 is approaching 300,000.

Distribution of the vaccine in the U.S. could begin within 24 hours of approval, promised Health and Human Services Secretary Alex Azar. First priority for the vaccine will go to healthcare workers and nursing home residents. The general public isn’t expected to get widespread access to the vaccine until the spring.

The initial shipment of 6.4 million doses will leave warehouses within 24 hours of being cleared by the FDA, The New York Times reported, citing federal officials. About half of those doses will be sent across the country, and the other half will be reserved for the initial recipients to receive their second dose about three weeks later, according to the Times.

The vaccine was approved in the U.K. this month and went into use earlier this week.

Large-scale trials have shown the Pfizer vaccine is safe and 95% effective in combating Covid-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

Pfizer said Thursday it plans to file for full approval of the vaccine by next April.