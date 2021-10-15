October 15, 2021
White House to Reportedly Lift International Travel Ban Nov. 8

The White House will announce that it will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals from more than 30 countries.
Author:

The White House will announce on Friday that it will lift travel restrictions for fully vaccinated foreign nationals from more than 30 countries, effective Nov. 8, at land borders and for air travel, Reuters reported, citing a White House official.

Curbs on non-essential travelers have been in place since March 2020 to address the COVID-19 pandemic.

The White House announced on Sept. 20 that the U.S. would lift restrictions on such air travelers from 33 countries including China, India, Brazil and most of Europe in early November. It did not disclose the precise date.

The U.S. recently said it will reopen its land borders to nonessential travel next month, ending a 19-month freeze.

Travel across land borders from Canada and Mexico has been largely restricted to workers whose jobs are deemed essential.

Unvaccinated travelers will continue to be banned from crossing the borders with Mexico or Canada. 

Fully vaccinated U.S. citizens and permanent residents have been allowed into Canada since August. Mexico has not enforced COVID-19 entry procedures for land travelers.

On Thursday, President Joe Biden said the U.S. was making progress in the fight against the COVID-19 pandemic, "but we can't let up now."

Biden said said that daily cases down 47%, while hospitalizations are down 38% in the last six weeks. Case rates are declining in 39 states and Hospitalizations declining in 38 states.

The nation is down to 66 million unvaccinated people from almost 100 million in July, but Biden still said it was "an unacceptably high number."

