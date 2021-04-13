TheStreet
White House Says J&J Vaccine Pause Won't Deter Rollout

'Based on actions taken by the president, the U.S. has secured enough Pfizer and Moderna doses for 300 million Americans,' the White House said.
Author:
Publish date:

The government’s decision to pause the use of Johnson & Johnson’s  (JNJ) - Get Report COVID vaccine won’t affect the national rollout of vaccines, the White House said Tuesday.

The suspension “will not have a significant impact on our vaccination plan: Johnson & Johnson vaccine makes up less than 5% of the recorded shots in arms in the U.S. to date,” Jeff Zients, White House COVID-19 response coordinator, said in a statement.

“Based on actions taken by the president earlier this year, the U.S. has secured enough Pfizer  (PFE) - Get Report and Moderna  (MRNA) - Get Report doses for 300 million Americans.”

Further, “Over the last few weeks, we have made available more than 25 million doses of Pfizer and Moderna each week, and in fact this week we will make available 28 million doses of these vaccines,” Zients said.

“This is more than enough supply to continue the current pace of vaccinations of 3 million shots per day, and meet the president’s goal of 200 million shots by his 100th day in office -- and continue on to reach every adult who wants to be vaccinated.”

The White House is “working now with our state and federal partners to get anyone scheduled for a J&J vaccine quickly rescheduled for a Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.”

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration said Tuesday that they have suspended the use of Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine out of an abundance of caution due to a rare blood-clotting side effect.

The agencies said they would stop using the drug, developed by J&J's Janssen Pharmaceuticals division, at federal vaccination sites after six people were found to have developed a rare blood-clot issue within two weeks of receiving the single-dose shot. 

CDC data indicate 6.8 million doses of the vaccine have been administered as of April 12.

J&J recently traded at $157.37, down 2.6%.

