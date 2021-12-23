Which Retail Companies Might File Bankruptcy in 2022?

Many retailers will seek to renegotiate leases and refinance debt to avoid heading for bankruptcy court, says Bill Brandt, president of Development Specialists.

Retail bankruptcy filings could rise in 2022 after a year with a historic low number of filings that were maintained with the help of federal stimulus programs and low interest rates.

Many retail companies, however, will seek to renegotiate leases and refinance debt to avoid heading for bankruptcy court, according to Bill Brandt, president of turnaround management firm Development Specialists Inc.

“Retail isn’t going to be great, but it’s going to muddle through,” Brandt told TheStreet. “It’s hard to go broke when money is free. It’s impossible to go broke when the level of government intervention is at the level it has been. Interest rates are at zero and debt is manageable. You’re not going to have a flood of people heading for Chapter 11.

“Retail bankruptcies are not good for financing sponsors. Retailers will at least take time in the jump up in interest rates to refinance their debt. They will cut deals to get out of leases because brick and mortar is overstored. The real losers will be the mall owners, land owners and real estate companies,” he said.

Chapter 11s Down in 2021

Chapter 11 filings for all sectors have fallen significantly so far in 2021, recording 5,622 filings in the 12 months ending Sept. 30, compared to 8,188 in the same period in 2020 and 7,320 for the period in 2019, according to a report from the U.S. Courts in November.

As for retail sector bankruptcies, about a dozen major retailers filed Chapter 11 this year, including department store chain Belk, sunglasses retailer Solstice, stationery and gift shop Paper Source, women’s apparel store Christopher & Banks, jewelry retailer Alex and Ani, and Loves Furniture.

Financial distress in 2020 related to the Covid-19 pandemic led to about 30 major retail bankruptcy filings, which included J.C. Penney, Neiman Marcus, Tuesday Morning, Brooks Brothers, Aldo, GNC, and True Religion.

The bankruptcy wave of 2020 followed a year with about half as many retail bankruptcies in 2019, which included Forever 21, Gymboree, Payless Shoesource, Charlotte Russe, Avenue, Things Remembered, and Charming Charlie.

Which Retailers May Not Survive 2022?

A visit to one of the remaining inventory-challenged Sears department stores may convince shoppers that the retail chain, whose previous owner filed bankruptcy in October 2018, likely won’t be around for the next holiday season.

Certain retailers have some of the risk characteristics as possible candidates for Chapter 11 in 2022, including Capri Holdings (CPRI) - Get Capri Holdings Limited Report, The Gap (GPS) - Get Gap, Inc. Report, Coty (COTY) - Get Coty Inc. Class A Report and Casper Sleep (CSPR) - Get Casper Sleep Inc Report. These retail companies have large debt loads and ongoing out-of-court restructurings underway, but also might be able to kick the can down the road through debt refinancing and lease renegotiation.

"Retail Chapter 11 filings are usually required when a company no longer has the financial support of their private equity or hedge fund financial sponsors and everyone realizes the concept, brand, and inventory no longer work," Brandt said.

All four companies listed similar risks and challenges in their recent Securities and Exchange Commission Form 10Q reports, such as effects from the Covid-19 pandemic, global supply chain issues, the global economic uncertainties and rising inventory costs.

Capri is closing 170 stores over two fiscal years in 2021 and 2022 under its restructuring plan. The company, which operates the Michael Kors, Jimmy Choo and Versace brands, has about $7.5 billion in assets, $1.1 billion in long-term debt, $1.5 billion in lease obligations and about $234 million cash and cash equivalents on hand, according to its quarterly report for the period ending Sept. 25.

It had $1.3 billion in sales for the quarter earning $200 million in income or $1.30 a share.

The Gap is reducing the number of its Gap and Banana Republic stores by 350 units through 2030 under its restructuring. It had closed 217 stores through Oct. 30. The company listed $12 billion in assets, almost $1.5 billion in long-term debt and $4.16 billion in lease obligations for the quarter ending Oct. 30.

The clothing retailer reported a $152 million loss on $2.77 billion in revenue for the quarter.

Cosmetics retailer Coty, which markets CoverGirl, Max Factor, Wella and Clairol cosmetics, began a four-year restructuring plan in July 2019 to reduce costs.

It has $124 billion in assets, $5.2 billion in long-term debt, $377 million cash on hand and $257 million in lease obligations. It reported $226 million in net income or 13 cents a share on $1.37 billion in sales for the quarter ending Sept. 30.

Casper Sleep might be the least likely to file Chapter 11 as its sale to private equity firm Durational Capital Management is expected to close in the first quarter of 2022.

The company has $220 million in assets, $50 million in long-term debt, and $43 million of cash and cash equivalents on hand. It reported $156.5 million in revenue with a $25.3 million loss or 61 cents a share in the quarter ending Sept. 30.