Which is Better, Buying Breakouts or Retests?

With December’s continuing market volatility investors and traders are being challenged daily.

Real Money’s Timothy Collins feels your pain.

There are really two choices, Collins noted recently on Real Money. “Either buy the breakout or buy the retest. Breakouts are usually easier, even if they are forced by FOMO [Fear of Missing Out]. The retests are psychologically harder for many, but I prefer them.”

Buying the breakout is when you wait for a falling asset’s price to turn around, then try to invest during the early stages of the climb. (Some traders will also use “breakout” to refer to sudden price drops after a period of gains or stability.) This turnaround, when the decline stops and then reverses, is known as the “breakout.” The goal is to get onboard before the asset makes real gains.

A retest, Collins writes, is when the stock’s price makes a breakout, then reverses that trend and returns to a pre-defined price range, such as the area around its 21-day simple moving average. Usually it returns to around the price range it had before the breakout occurred. Then it resumes its original breakout movement.

Buying the retest means that you wait through the breakout, then buy the asset after it returns to its pre-breakout range. This has the advantage of allowing you to move more thoughtfully. You don’t need to jump into an investment for fear of missing out. Moreover, a retest generally indicates more stable price movement to come. The second breakout price range is more likely to endure.

Of course the problem with buying the breakout is that you can’t definitively spot a breakout until after it’s happened. Sometimes an asset’s price fluctuates a little bit during a continued decline. Other times the asset has hit a long-term revaluation, meaning that any price changes will happen within a range of new normal. You’re making a best prediction on what will happen with the price and hoping to get that right.

Either way, Collins noted that the action in the PowerShares QQQ Trust (QQQ) - Get Invesco QQQ Trust Report which tracks the NASDAQ can be a good proxy for many tech stock names. “We're running with such high correlation day in and day out right now, you can save a bit of time on your search by focusing on a highly correlated index. We tend to say that correlation runs to one in a crash or sharply declining market. The same as been true on the big pushes higher. There's no need to overthink it.”