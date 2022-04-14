Here are the fast-food restaurants that close during the Passover, Ramadan, and Easter weekend.

No matter what holiday you’re planning on celebrating, this weekend is all about feasting.

Ramadan started on April 1 and will run through May 1, Easter weekend will begin on Good Friday, peak on Easter Sunday, and some people informally celebrate what is called Good Monday. Passover starts on Friday as well, and runs for a week.

But even if you’re not a person of faith, it’s likely you’ll end up sharing a meal with your loved ones at some point this weekend. But what about all the other meals?

If you’re the person who is in charge of making the big dinner, it’s understandable if you’ll need a quick lunch at some point before you get back to perfecting the casseroles. But if you don't feel like cooking and just want to take the family out to dinner, you'll have plenty of options.

But it’s a bit unclear which of the major fast food chains will be open.

Easter isn’t one of the holidays like Christmas or Thanksgiving where you just assume everything either shuts down or closes early, but some places do take a day off on either Good Friday or Sunday. While some franchises allow individual locations to make their own calls, plenty have set corporate policies.

So if you can already tell you’re going to need a quick chicken sandwich at some point this weekend, here’s what you need to know.

What Places Do Not Close At All For The Holidays?

Applebee's

Applebee's will be open, so you and your family can get all fancy like if you like.

Boston Market

Why make your own mashed potatoes when everyone knows Boston Market d has the best gravy?

Buffalo Wild Wings

Wings aren't really considered a holiday food, but it's a free country, have 'em if you want.

Carrabba's

Portions big enough for the entire family are for the taking on Sunday at Carrabba's.

Denny's

Denny's whole thing is that most of them never, ever close. So get your Moons Over My Hammy if you so please.

IHOP

Denny's closest competitor in the breakfast for dinner game will also be open.

Jack in the Box

Jack and his burgers are always there for you.

McDonald's

Each McDonald's franchise is independently owned, but while some of them may choose to close, most of them will be open.

Olive Garden

Don't worry, your family can have all the unlimited breadsticks and salad it wants on Sunday at Olive Garden.

Panera

Some Panera locations close, but if you want a bagel before hitting your service, you're probably fine.

Pizza Hut

You can't out pizza the hut, even on a holiday.

Red Lobster

The cheddar biscuits never take time off.

Ruth's Chris

Holiday steak? Ruth's Chris is here for you.

Starbucks

While some locations might close, you can generally count on getting your caffeine jolt from Starbucks before seeing the family.

Taco Bell

Taco Bell on a holiday? I mean, sure, if that's what you want.

Waffle House

You can get scattered, smothered and covered all you want on Sunday

What Places Close On Sunday?

Chick-fil-A

Chick-fil-A is always closed on Sunday, so this was to be expected.