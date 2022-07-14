JPMorgan Stock: Here’s Where It Can Find Support After Earnings Miss
The banks are generally viewed as the kickoff to earnings season, with many considering this morning’s earnings report from JPMorgan (JPM) - Get JP Morgan Chase & Co. Report and Morgan Stanley (MS) - Get Morgan Stanley Report to be the unofficial start.
PepsiCo’s (PEP) - Get PepsiCo Inc. Report report on Tuesday or Delta Air Lines’ (DAL) - Get Delta Air Lines Inc. Report results on Wednesday could also have been the start, but that hardly matters
Especially when we’re fresh off a higher-than-expected inflation report and as JPMorgan — considered by many investors to be a best-in-breed bank — missed on earnings and revenue expectations and suspended its buyback.
JPM shares fell a bit more than 5% in trading on July 14, and they finished the day off 3.5%.
Further, Morgan Stanley also delivered a top- and bottom-line miss, while JPMorgan suspended its buyback in order to more quickly meet new capital requirements.
The report does not provide the best optics. But on a day where the markets were struggling, it's promising to see investors trying to buy the dip in JPMorgan stock on a bad headline number.
Trading JPMorgan Stock
Looking at the chart of JPMorgan stock, just a little bit more downside would have been ideal this morning. That’s so the stock would have filled the open gap down at $105.10 from November 2020.
Of course, it’s always possible it goes on to do so, which is something investors should keep in mind. A gap-fill could act as a “job well done” catalyst, enabling JPMorgan stock to bounce.
If it does rally — with or without filling the gap — then there are a few upside levels to keep in mind.
The first is today’s gap-fill level, which is up at $110.38. Above that and the $115 to $116 level is of interest. This zone was support in May, but has been resistance this month.
Near that area is also the declining 10-week moving average, which has been active resistance since the stock fell below it in January.
The stock moving above all these measures opens the door to the 21-week and 200-week moving averages, up near $125.
On the downside, a break of the $105 level likely puts $97.50 to $100 in play. In that zone we find the 78.6% retracement from the 2020 low to the all-time high, along with the 100-month moving average, which was support near the 2020 low.