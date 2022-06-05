When Will Mexican Pizza Return to Taco Bell's Menu (Again)?

The fast-food chain brought the beloved menu item back only to have it quickly go away.

Taco Bell likes media hype. You could argue that the Yum! Brands (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report chain took the much-loved Mexican Pizza off its menu during the height of the pandemic only because of the attention it knew it would get bringing it back.

That's not the story the chain has given. It blamed the pandemic and cited the need to simplify its menu due to more people ordering drive-through and delivery while many of its dining rooms were close. That certainly was a factor, but it's hard to believe that executives did not take Mexican Pizza away so they could reap the benefits of bringing it back later.

Later turned out to be May 2022. The beloved menu item was brought back and it caused exactly the reaction you would expect. People turned out in droves, bought a lot of Mexican pizzas and, well, apparently ate way more of the fast-food treat than the chain expected.

"Our fans’ love is all consuming, and they’re consuming all the Mexican Pizzas. Demand for the Mexican Pizza was seven times higher than when it was last on menus, and replenishing the beloved menu item is taking longer than we’d like," the chain said on its website.

That has led to the second disappearance of the Mexican Pizza. This time it likely wasn't planned and Taco Bell has been scrambling to solve the problem.

When Will Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza Make Its Second Comeback?

Taco Bell fans have not been happy with the chain as the shortage (and then disappearance) of Mexican pizza was not expected. The company has tried to communicate with its customers posting on its Twitter page and sharing updates on its website.

"Shortages of the Mexican Pizza were unexpected, and have occurred on a rolling basis. We communicated the news to our team members first to ensure they had all of the information and support they’d need to continue serving our guests in our restaurants," the chain shared.

The problem -- and it's hard to see that Taco Bell could have not seen this coming -- is that supply chain woes mean that a quick return is not possible. The chain has not given a specific date for bringing back Mexican Pizza, but it did share a time-frame (and fans of the menu item are not going to like it).

"You can check back here for the latest details and information, including when we plan for the Mexican Pizza to come back to its permanent residency on the Taco Bell menu, expected this fall," the company posted on its Mexican Pizza FAQ page.

Taco Bell Insists This Was Not Planned

While Taco Bell has gotten a lot of publicity from the return then disappearance of the Mexican Pizza, but the company insists that was no planned or expected. The chain asked itself the question; "so, was this whole thing planned? Was this a limited-time offer?"

"No. As soon as we’re able to get the Mexican Pizza back in the hands and stomachs of our biggest fans, it’ll be for good," the chain wrote.

Taco Bell has also been hit with questions as to whether it changed the recipe of the Mexican Pizza. The chain insists that it hasn't.

"The Mexican Pizza was returned to our menu in all its previous glory, complete with the same ingredients of seasoned beef and refried beans between two fried flour tortillas, topped with pizza sauce, our 3 cheese blend and fresh diced tomatoes. When it returns this fall, it’ll be with these same ingredients," it posted.

TheStreet's Colette Bennett does not agree as she found the taste different.

"This shell has less of the lip-smacking flavor of the original, and the texture has changed a bit as well. The taste was a bit more flour-heavy, and while the crunch was still there, it was not as pleasurable as the original," she wrote.