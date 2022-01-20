Skip to main content
TheStreet home
INVESTING
TheStreet home
BITCOINCANNABISCRYPTOCURRENCYETFSEARNINGSFIXED INCOME
FUTURESOPTIONS
REITS
Search
Join AAP
Subscribe
What This Technical Analyst Is Watching Amid Market Selloff
What This Technical Analyst Is Watching Amid Market Selloff

Nasdaq Hits Correction Territory: Now What?

The Nasdaq continues to underperform the S&P 500 and Dow this year. Let's look at the charts to see where support may be.

The Nasdaq has been a surprising laggard vs. the S&P 500. Generally it’s the other way around — and that's not too surprising.

However, over the past year the Nasdaq is up just 10.6% vs. the S&P 500’s gain of 20.95%.

Further, the S&P 500 is only down 4.3% from its all-time high, while the Nasdaq is down 9.1% — more than double the decline.

At the close on Wednesday, the Nasdaq was down 10.7% from its all-time high (made in December). That officially put it in correction territory.

For what it’s worth, a 20% decline is what it would take to consider the index to be in bear market territory — something growth stocks are unfortunately quite familiar with.

The Nasdaq has been underperforming the S&P 500 and the Dow on the downside all year, as rising rates continue to scare investors.

It doesn't help when more than one-third of Nasdaq stocks have already fallen by a whopping 50%

Trading the Nasdaq

Daily chart of the QQQ.

Daily chart of the QQQ.

TheStreet Recommends

When trading the Nasdaq, let’s look at the Invesco QQQ Trust ETF  (QQQ) - Get Invesco QQQ Trust Report because it’s the most accessible among investors.

Looking at the QQQ ETF, it came incredibly close to tagging the 200-day moving average. It’s too bad it didn’t gap down this morning to this level. It would have been much healthier price action.

Instead, we’re getting a gap-up and while the Nasdaq was trading well for the first few hours of the day, it’s trading quite poorly in the afternoon.

Even with today’s rally, the $374 to $375 area has been resistance. If the QQQ can’t stay above the $369.31 level, it will lose last week’s low.

That puts a weekly-down rotation in play and thus puts Wednesday’s low in play, along with the 200-day.

Should these measures fail to support the QQQ ETF for anything more than a temporary bounce, it could put the $360.69 gap-fill in play.

A move below that could open the door to the $358 to $359 zone, where the QQQ finds its 50-week moving average and the weekly VWAP measure.

As for the upside, the QQQ obviously has to push through recent resistance, which has been in the $375 area.

Above that opens the door to the declining 10-day moving average and the prior support zone between $377 and $379. Over $380 and the 21-week moving average could be in play. 

bubble sh
INVESTING

Stocks, Bonds, Real Estate in a Bubble, Says Investor Grantham

house dad kid home sh
PERSONAL FINANCE

Housing Inflation Taking Bigger Chunk Out of Consumer Budgets

Vishal Garg Lead
INVESTING
ZM

Better.com CEO Back to Work After Mass Zoom Firings; Experts Aren't Surprised

Luminar Technologies Lead
INVESTING
LAZRDDAIF

Self-Driving Sensor Maker Luminar Partners with Mercedes-Benz

TurboTax Lead
TECHNOLOGY
HRB

TurboTax Ends Free Filing With IRS Ahead of 'Challenging' Tax Season

Star Trek Discovery Lead
INVESTING
VIABDIS

ViacomCBS Move Shows Just How Far Paramount+ Trails Disney

Jim Cramer: Peloton Is 'Overly Hated'
MARKETS
PTON

Peloton Stock Craters Following Report of Production Halt, Waning Fitness Demand

Squid Game Lead
INVESTING
NFLXATT

Netflix Leans Into Korean Content Following Squid Games Success