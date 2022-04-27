Skip to main content
Shouldn’t Higher Rates Be Bad for Stocks? The Answer Is Complicated
Buy the Dip in Alphabet Stock? Here's Where It Has Support

Alphabet stock is testing a key support level after its earnings dip. Here's where it is — and where the next one is if it fails.

Alphabet  (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report  (GOOG) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class C Report stock is tipping lower on Wednesday, down about 2% on the day. That’s far from a disaster, although bulls may be experiencing a little jealousy as the stock market bounces on the day.

The company reported earnings last night alongside Microsoft  (MSFT) - Get Microsoft Corporation Report, the latter of which is up more than 7% after its better-than-expected results.

Alphabet reported a mixed result for the quarter, including in-line revenue expectations. However, with the stock down 21.5% coming into the print, investors seemed to have been expecting worse.

Of course, tacking on an additional $70 billion to its buyback plan certainly alleviates some of the pain.

The reality is pretty simple with Alphabet: Currently down more than 23% from its highs, investors have to ask themselves if it’s cheap enough to own yet.

At 20 times this year’s earnings estimates, a massive buyback plan and a fortress balance sheet, I’m not sure what else investors need to see. That said, many stocks are in a bear market and in that scenario, we can’t rule out lower prices.

Let’s look at the chart.

Trading Alphabet Stock

Weekly chart of Alphabet stock.

Weekly chart of Alphabet stock.

From a fundamental perspective, it’s hard not to like Alphabet stock. Especially if we take a long-term outlook with the name. However, the technical situation is a little muddy.

If Alphabet stock finishes lower this week, it will mark the stock’s fifth straight weekly decline. When the stock broke down late last week, it was clear that $2,500 support wasn’t going to hold.

Unless it was reclaimed, it opened the door down to the $2,250 area, as we outlined earlier this week.

That’s where the stock finds its 38.2% retracement from its all-time high to the Covid-19 low. Further, it’s where it finds the rising 21-month moving average — a measure that hasn’t been tested since April 2020.

So far, it's holding. 

If we get a bounce here, we need to see if Alphabet stock can fill the gap near $2,370. That doesn’t show up on the weekly chart above, but it’s there. Above that and prior support at $2,500 is on the table.

If Alphabet stock continues lower, then investors need to be prepared for the next support level. On the weekly chart, that’s around $2,000. That’s about 10% below current levels and would represent a hearty decline — with shares down about 33% from the highs.

It seems unlikely, but in this environment, you just never know.

Around $2,000, the stock finds the monthly VWAP measure and the 50% retracement. 

