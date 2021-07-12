When the Worst News Is a Golden Investment Opportunity

Real Money's Paul Price talks about the distinction between market downturns and individual stocks losing value. What seems like the worst news in the world can be a golden opportunity.

A faltering market can produce terrific opportunities. That’s particularly true, writes Real Money contributor Paul Price, for investors who are willing to fight crowd psychology.

“What is the first question that should pop into your mind when you see, 'Worst week since October, 2020?'" Price wrote. "You should be asking, 'What happened next?'"

In a recent column, Price wrote:

"The only thing you can be absolutely sure of following major selloffs is that stocks were offered at much cheaper prices than they were previously."

"What's the best part of seeing entire markets go down in unison? In the absence of company-specific bad news, you can be pretty sure the stocks which got hit hardest did not deserve to be selling that cheaply."

"That type of action happened just before last year's election. Those who exited stocks at bad prices, due to uncertainty, almost instantly regretted their decision."

That distinction between market dips and individual stocks is crucial, Price says, and one that investors typically miss. When the price falls on an individual security, it’s a potentially useful signal. It can tell you something about how investors value that company, its business model and its future.

But when prices fall marketwide, the signals get muddy. A dip in prices across a whole market or across several markets often has nothing to do with the value of the individual assets. It often has more to do with the mass psychology of traders. In many cases it can reflect nothing more than the fact that investors feel uncertain and the only tool they have in the face of uncertainty is the sell button. As the old saying goes, when the only tool you have is an order sheet, every problem looks like a sale.

Market dips aren’t the disaster that they seem. Prices advises investor to ride it out, and not join in the rush to unload stocks.

"If you’ve got some cash lying around use this as an opportunity to invest in undervalued assets. Ironically what seems like the worst news in the world can be a golden opportunity.