When The Stock Market Is Closed for Thanksgiving, Christmas, New Year's

With the holiday season at our door, it is important to remember when the financial markets are closed and open.

To keep it simple, there are only two market holidays coming up: Thanksgiving and Christmas.

Is the stock market closed on Thanksgiving or Black Friday?

For Thanksgiving, both the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq will be closed on Thursday, Nov. 25. The markets are open on Black Friday, but close early. The stock market closes at 1 p.m. Eastern; the bond markets will close at 2 p.m. Eastern on Friday.

Global stock markets are open on Thursday, Nov. 25. Currency markets also are open.

CME Globex says most futures and commodity trading will be closed Wednesday, Nov. 24 through Friday, Nov. 26, but the hours of some futures and options trading will vary. Check out the CME's holiday calendar.

Is the stock market closed on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day?

As both Christmas and New Year's Day fall on weekends this year, it can be easy to get confused about which day is a market holiday and which is not.

With the real holiday falling on a Saturday, markets will be closed on Friday, Dec. 24. Thursday, Dec. 23 is a regular market day with the usual hours from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Eastern.

Is the stock market closed on New Year's Eve or New Year's Day?

The stock markets will be open regular hours on New Year's Eve — even though New Year's Day 2022 falls on a Saturday. The bond market will close early on Friday, Dec. 31.

But partiers will get a chance to celebrate a little more next year: In 2022, New Year's Eve is on a Sunday while the following Monday is a market holiday.