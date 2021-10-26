When Natural Gas is Scarce, Play the Natural Gas Shippers

Jim Collins was in London recently where it’s shaping up to be a long winter in the natural gas market.

“With the prospect of a cold winter in the forefront of people's minds here, and the gymnastics in the European gas market only partially resolved, the fact is that natgas prices are much higher than they have been historically,” Collins wrote recently on Real Money. A recent “close on the Dutch TTF benchmark for European natural gas pricing was €88.25. On October 22, 2020, it was €15.26.”

In such an inflationary environment, Collins says there simply isn’t enough natural gas in the world to meet demand, and thus prices for it are skyrocketing. “Correspondingly, values of companies that ship it … are still not reflecting the new reality.”



Collins said he will buy more Flex LNG (FLNG) - Get FLEX LNG Ltd Report on any dip and will continue to. He has other nat/gas ideas, too.

“Wes Edens' New Fortress Energy (NFE) - Get New Fortress Energy LLC Class A Report-- another frequent RM recommendation of mine, and one that has finally started to work -- recently purchased the LP part of Golar LNG (GLNG) - Get Golar LNG Limited Report and Teekay LNG (TGP) - Get Teekay LNG Partners L.P. Report recently agreed to be acquired by private equity firm Stonepeak.” Collins added. “There aren't enough publicly traded LNG shippers out there...so, by God, don't sell the ones you already own!"

In addition, “obviously keep playing the suppliers like Cheniere (LNG) - Get Cheniere Energy, Inc. Report and Tellurian (TELL) - Get Tellurian Inc. Report, and the pipeline companies like Antero Midstream (AMGP) - Get Antero Midstream Corp. Report and drillers like Antero Resources (AR) - Get Antero Resources Corporation Report,” he said. “Make sure you’re buying LNG shippers before industry players and private equity titans snap them all up.”

