When Bad News Isn’t Bad

Here’s the thing to consider when you look at Restaurant Brands International (QSR) - Get Restaurant Brands International Inc Report: Investors often have unrealistic expectations, and that can make even a thriving business look like a disappointment.

“Only on Wall Street can projected all-time record results be treated as "bad news." Paul Price wrote recently on Real Money. "However, that was the case ... with Restaurant Brands International."

Restaurant Brands' third-quarter earnings per share were 70 cents (GAAP) and 76 cents (adjusted) versus 47 cents a year earlier. Despite the big gain, somewhat subdued management guidance knocked down full-year 2021 estimates from $3.00 to about $2.83.

"Next year's EPS figures now are expected to come in around $3.25 versus the $3.35 expected prior to the latest news. Yet both years likely will still set new EPS records."

Price notes that “Restaurant Brands management wisely went to an almost 100% franchised status a few years back. Less than 1% of units are now company-owned. International sales were about 11% of revenue in 2020.”

He added that there has been "enormous growth over the past seven years for Restaurant Brands and ... relatively huge un-reflected value waiting to be regained by shareholders.”

Yet despite all of this, QSR’s stock price has taken a steady march down over the past six months. From a high near $70 per share it now sits in the mid-$50’s.

Paul Price sees this as an opportunity in waiting for investors.

“What more do you need to know? Buy some QSR shares, sell some LEAP puts or consider doing both.”