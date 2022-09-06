Skip to main content
The Fed and 5 Other Market Catalysts to Watch This Week
The Fed and 5 Other Market Catalysts to Watch This Week

What's in a Street Name? Perhaps a Key to Home Values

Some street and neighborhood names are more associated with expensive homes than other names.
  • Author:
  • Publish date:

“What's in a name?” Shakespeare wrote in "Romeo & Juliet." “That which we call a rose by any other name would smell just as sweet.”

In the U.S. housing market, some street and neighborhood names are sweeter than others in terms of being associated with expensive homes.

Cinch Home Services, a home warranty seller, constructed a list of neighborhood and street names that are host to the most expensive homes in the country. It used data from the Census Bureau and real estate brokerage Redfin.

Addresses with "Beverly" in the name easily topped the list, posting an average home value of $4.3 million.

“This group likely included some seriously expensive outliers, like Beverly Hills, Calif., a city boasting homes worth $30 million and above,” Cinch said in commentary accompanying the list.

It said Beverly Hills holds the record for the most expensive house ever sold at auction--$165 million in 2021.

Residential Homes Lead JS

‘Third’ Places Second

The word “Third” took second place (excuse the pun), with homes having that name in the address posting an average value of $2.1 million. “Brickell” was third, also with an average value of $2.1 million. Brickell Avenue is one of the most expensive streets in Miami.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

“Bayshore” was fourth at $2 million, and “Island” was fifth at $1.9 million. Other water-oriented names that fared well were “Lakeside,” seventh at $1.8 million; "Ocean", ninth at $1.7 million; and "Pacific", 10th at $1.6 million.

Properties near a clean (or even dirty) body of water, of course, are often the most expensive.

Cinch also ranked the names of neighborhoods associated with the highest median incomes. No. 1 was “Boca” at $72,500. That presumably includes the tony Boca Raton, Fla.

“Woodlands” was second at $70,800. That presumably includes upscale Woodlands, Texas. "Legacy" was third at $67,100.

San Francisco, San Jose

"San" was fourth at $66,200. That presumably includes San Francisco and San Jose, Calif. Huntington was fifth at $65,200. That presumably includes Huntington Beach, Calif.

Cinch also rated street names by which included homes that spent the least amount of time on the market before changing hands. “Fauntleroy” topped the list at 23 days. “Fauntleroy” comes from old French and means "son of the king." So perhaps these homes have a patina of royalty.

"Avalon' placed second at 30 days. "Dawson" was third, also at 30 days; "Ivy" was fourth, also at 30 days; and "Residence" was fifth at 32 days.

The worst homes to sell were on Timber Street. That took 410 days. Knoll was the second worst at 382 days. 

Palms Casino Las Vegas Lead JS
INVESTING
CZR

Caesars, Palms Try Something Very Different Off the Las Vegas Strip

By Daniel Kline
Lightyear Lead JS 090622
INVESTING

Solar-Powered-EV Makers Say Let the Sun Shine In

By Rob Lenihan
Jim Cramer Says General Mills, Kellogg, Clorox Are Not Overvalued
INVESTING
GIS

General Mills Brings '90s Nostalgia to Favorite Cereals

By Danni Button
Beauty and the Beast cocktail Lead JS 090622
INVESTING
DIS

This Brand New Disney Experience Looks Delightful

By Colette Bennett
THUMB Solar Energy Spending JS 090222
INVESTING

Americans Are Spending More to Impress – and That’s a Mistake

By Brian O'Connell
Lululemon Lead JS 090622
INVESTING
LULU

Forget Inflation, Lululemon Grows Without Offering Discounts

By Michael Tedder
Classic Cars Under $10,000 to Invest in With Your New Tax Refund Check
Sponsored Story

How Tax Deductions Work When Donating a Car

By TurboTax
Instagram Lead
INVESTING
METAAMZNGOOGL

Instagram Hit With a Huge Fine For Failing to Protect Teens

By Tony Owusu