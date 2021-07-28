Facebook is just one of the stocks reporting earnings after the bell on Wednesday, July 28 and we also have some new headlines out on Robinhood.

Earnings Bonanza

So let's take a look at what my colleague Joseph Woelfel had to say about some of the quarters.

Boeing posted its first quarterly profit in more than two years, sending shares in the world's biggest plane maker sharply higher on Wednesday.

Apple posted much stronger-than-expected fiscal third-quarter earnings amid surging iPhone sales and a big comeback in China but the stock declined Thursday after the tech giant warned that growth could be slowing.

Microsoft's fiscal fourth-quarter earnings and revenue, meanwhile, topped analysts' forecasts but investor concerns about slowing growth in the company's Azure division limited gains for the stock Wednesday.

Ahead of Facebook Earnings

From a birds eye view, investors are eyeing the continued acceleration in ad spending, user growth on Facebook’s leading social networks, and any growth in average revenue per user when the company reports its second-quarter results.

Jim Cramer had some thoughts on Facebook (FB) - Get Report ahead of earnings.

"Right about now in earnings season our confidence shifts. If the first two weeks were negative and we got hammered then we would have a change of heart right about now. We would start looking at bad as not so bad, good as great and great itself as a propulsion rocket of astounding proportions that has to be bought no matter what."

Robinhood's Newest Probes

The talk of the town as it gears up for its IPO. It's also going to be a focus of my Real Money column tomorrow.

Ahead of Robinhood's IPO, the company said it received inquiries from the Financial Industry Regulatory Authority and the Securities & Exchange Commission.

The company is facing a probe related to employee trading in so-called momentum stocks before it enacted a trading restriction in January.

"These matters include inquiries related to whether any employee trading in these securities may have occurred in advance of the public announcement of the Early 2021 Trading Restrictions on January 28, 2021, " the company stated in its filing.

Robinhood also said that it received a request on FINRA non-registration of the CEO of its parent company, Vlad Tenev.

Back in February, Tenev's registration status was brought up by Senator Elizabeth Warren who pressed FINRA for details on registration requirements.