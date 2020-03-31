What Microsoft, Nvidia and Others Have Shared About Demand for Cloud Apps and Services

Usage has spiked for a wide variety of entertainment and productivity apps and services.

While it’s no secret that quite a few online services and cloud apps have seen big activity spikes over the last few weeks, the growth rates can still be pretty jarring.

Here’s a run-down of stats shared about how usage has trended for some well-known apps and services as the COVID-19 pandemic leads consumers to spend far more time at home than they previously did.

Microsoft

On Sunday, Microsoft (MSFT) - Get Report claimed that it has seen a 775% total usage increase for its cloud services “in regions that have enforced social distancing or shelter in place orders.” The software giant also reported that usage for Microsoft Azure’s Windows Virtual Desktop service -- it provides cloud-based access to PC resources and apps -- has grown more than 200%.

And on Monday, Microsoft disclosed that Skype’s daily active users (DAUs) have grown over 70% month-to-month to more than 40 million.

Previously, on March 19, Microsoft disclosed that DAUs for its Teams collaboration platform had risen to 44 million -- up from 32 million a week earlier and 20 million as of Nov. 2019.

Slack

Last week, the collaboration software developer (and Microsoft Teams rival) reported that the average number of messages sent per user per day on its platform rose roughly 20% from Feb. 1 to March 25.

Slack (WORK) - Get Report also reported that it added 9,000 paid customers over this time -- 80% more than what it added during its January quarter -- and that the number of simultaneous connected users on its platform rose 25% from March 10 to March 25, to 12.5 million.

Facebook

On March 24, Facebook (FB) - Get Report disclosed that messaging activity on its platforms had risen over 50%, and that Messenger/WhatsApp voice and video calls had more than doubled, in many of the countries hardest-hit by COVID-19.

For Italy in particular, Facebook reported that time spent across its apps has grown “up to 70%,” and that group calling activity has grown over 1,000%.

Twitter

In its March 23 pre-announcement, Twitter (TWTR) - Get Report reported that its average monetizable daily active users (mDAUs) for Q1 were up 8% sequentially and 24% annually to 164 million. That was soundly above a consensus analyst estimate of 158 million.

Steam

Concurrent players for Steam’s gaming platform are currently above 22 million during peak hours. That’s up from around 20 million two weeks ago and roughly 16 million in January.

Nvidia

On a March 25 investor call, Nvidia (NVDA) - Get Report disclosed that its GeForce Now cloud gaming service had added 1.5 million users since coming out of beta in early February, up from 1 million as of Feb. 21. Nvidia also mentioned that GeForce Now users had collectively spent 10 million hours using the service in March.

HBO

On March 24, HBO (owned by AT&T (T) - Get Report) disclosed that time spent using the HBO Now streaming service was up over 40% from its 4-week average. Movie viewing across HBO’s streaming platforms was said to be up 70% and binge viewing of HBO series’ was said to have risen 65%.

