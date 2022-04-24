McDonald's Asks Its Fans What Menu Items It Should Bring Back (The Responses Are Epic)

The fast-food giant may actually listen or McDonald's has decided to troll its best customers.

Over the years the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report menu has seen a lot of items come and go. Some are beloved and have been brought back like the McRib which makes limited appearances whenever the chain can gather enough of the pork scraps that make the sandwich at the right price.

McDonald's has tried literally dozens of different burgers over the year but nobdoy ever seems nostalgic about the Arch Deluxe or even the ill-fated Hula Burger (where the patty was a pineapple. The chain has, however, released lots of items that while not super successful did inspire some fans to call for them to be brought back.

It's hard to imagine that McSalad Shakers or McDonald's Snack Wraps have a big fan base, but they clearly do. The fast-food chain did recently bring back its Spicy Chicken McNuggets and its beloved Szechuan Sauce at least partly due to customer demand.

Now, McDonald's is literally asking its customers to weigh in on which items they want brought back.

Will McDonald's Listen to Its Customers?

While McDonald's did not promise to take any action based on the Twitter query, it might face some backlash if it doesn't. The company's post had nearly 8,600 retweets, and over 44,000 quote tweets as of the afternoon on April 24. That's an enormous amount of engagement and should get the attention of management even if that was not the point.

Now, fans of some defunct items have shared with the chain what they want brought back. Some favorites made the list as did some items you may not remember.

Some fans did, however, call for items that were pretty well universally disliked when they were introduced.

And, the unofficial winner might just be an item that McDonald's fans have clamored for since its demise (despite them not selling all that well when they were menu items).

Although a lot of fans of a certain very popular boy band did make a case to bring back the group's signature meal.

How Will McDonald's Respond?

The good news for the chain here is that nearly every item it has seemingly ever sold seems to have some support. If you have multiple people non-ironically asking for McPizza, McDonald's can likely use these response as the reason it brings back pretty much any item.

It's also possible that this is actually intentional market research and McDonald's wants to see how people respond. Of course, some returns are less likely than others.

Whether this was intentional or a benign Twitter post gone viral, it has people talking about McDonald's menu and the chain will likely listen. That could lead to some old favorites coming back which will also encourage more social media action by the chain's fan as they see the benefit of lobbying for the return of their favorites.