Skip to main content
Pork Industry Enjoys Strong Prices, But Faces Rising Costs
Pork Industry Enjoys Strong Prices, But Faces Rising Costs

McDonald's Asks Its Fans What Menu Items It Should Bring Back (The Responses Are Epic)

The fast-food giant may actually listen or McDonald's has decided to troll its best customers.

Over the years the McDonald's (MCD) - Get McDonald's Corporation Report menu has seen a lot of items come and go. Some are beloved and have been brought back like the McRib which makes limited appearances whenever the chain can gather enough of the pork scraps that make the sandwich at the right price.

McDonald's has tried literally dozens of different burgers over the year but nobdoy ever seems nostalgic about the Arch Deluxe or even the ill-fated Hula Burger (where the patty was a pineapple. The chain has, however, released lots of items that while not super successful did inspire some fans to call for them to be brought back.

It's hard to imagine that McSalad Shakers or McDonald's Snack Wraps have a big fan base, but they clearly do. The fast-food chain did recently bring back its Spicy Chicken McNuggets and its beloved Szechuan Sauce at least partly due to customer demand.

Now, McDonald's is literally asking its customers to weigh in on which items they want brought back.

Will McDonald's Listen to Its Customers?

While McDonald's did not promise to take any action based on the Twitter query, it might face some backlash if it doesn't. The company's post had nearly 8,600 retweets, and over 44,000 quote tweets as of the afternoon on April 24. That's an enormous amount of engagement and should get the attention of management even if that was not the point.

Now, fans of some defunct items have shared with the chain what they want brought back. Some favorites made the list as did some items you may not remember. 

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

Some fans did, however, call for items that were pretty well universally disliked when they were introduced.

And, the unofficial winner might just be an item that McDonald's fans have clamored for since its demise (despite them not selling all that well when they were menu items).

Although a lot of fans of a certain very popular boy band did make a case to bring back the group's signature meal.

How Will McDonald's Respond?

The good news for the chain here is that nearly every item it has seemingly ever sold seems to have some support. If you have multiple people non-ironically asking for McPizza, McDonald's can likely use these response as the reason it brings back pretty much any item.

It's also possible that this is actually intentional market research and McDonald's wants to see how people respond. Of course, some returns are less likely than others.

Whether this was intentional or a benign Twitter post gone viral, it has people talking about McDonald's menu and the chain will likely listen. That could lead to some old favorites coming back which will also encourage more social media action by the chain's fan as they see the benefit of lobbying for the return of their favorites.  

Las Vegas Strip Lead
INVESTING
CZRMGM

Caesars Las Vegas Quietly Eliminates a Well-Loved Loyalty Perk

By Daniel Kline
Taco Bell Lead JS
FOOD AND DRINK
MCDWENYUM

Taco Bell's New Menu Item Goes Big (Take That Wendy's)

By Daniel Kline
Kevin Hart Sam's Club Lead
INVESTING
COSTWMT

Walmart's Sam's Club Has a Unique New Perk (Costco Doesn't)

By Daniel Kline
20 disneyland hong kong sh
LIFESTYLE
DIS

Disney Brings Back Popular Nighttime Fan Favorites

By Kirk O’Neil
Elon Musk Jack Dorsey Twitter Lead JS
TECHNOLOGY
SQTSLA

Jack Dorsey Follows Elon Musk in Dropping CEO Title (For Something Ridiculous)

By Tom Bemis
Lululemon Bets On China After Revenue From Mainland More Than Doubles During Coronavirus Pandemic
INVESTING
LULUGAPDKS

People Are (Still) Flocking To Lululemon And Athleta

By Veronika Bondarenko
Elon Musk Twitter Lead JS
INVESTING
TSLAMSFT

Tesla's Elon Musk Turns on Bill Gates Over Tesla Short

By Daniel Kline
Millennials Lead JS
Sponsored Story

Do Creators Pay Taxes on Money Earned?

By TurboTax