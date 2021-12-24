What Is Your Market Religion?

Small- and micro-cap stocks have been beaten down and are testing investors' faith, Real Money's Tim Collins says.

Let’s talk religion. Market religion that is. Do you believe in making high-performance investments, chasing the biggest names on the stock exchange? Do you like to look for hidden gems, waiting for the companies that no one has yet discovered?

Or, like Timothy Collins, do you like to invest in the smaller-caps, buying up companies with lots of room to grow?

No matter how you trade, it can be tempting to start changing your portfolio when that strategy doesn’t seem to be working. That’s not a good idea, though. Collins writes:

“If you hold any market religion, especially in small and micro-cap names, I'd say it is fair to conclude many people's faith is being put to the test," Collins wrote recently on Real Money. "Many of the names I held out high hopes for in the second half of the year have been absolutely demolished."

He added, "We've reached the point on many of the beaten down and small names that you have to truly believe in the story to remain committed to your investment. Why would you sell something down 40%, 50%, or 70% plus? Well, with some quality bigger names getting beaten down and well off highs, there's going to be a temptation to bail on the small, underperforming names, take the tax loss, and move into a bigger name. If this action continues, the smaller names could see a drop continue."

Sustained declines in smaller companies' shares create added stress for shareholders. "Small companies often need continued influx of capital. If the share price becomes too depressed, they are forced to raise capital at low valuations and dilute the heck out of existing shareholders. This can also create a ceiling above the stock for quite some time," Collins wrote.

“Many of the smallest companies I like have just been beaten to the point where some I feel will be huge bargains and make incredible rebounds, while others will wind up dead money for 2022," he added.

For now, "I'm more about finding my faith and making sure I'm comfortable with company fundamentals and balance sheet management heading into 2022 before pulling any triggers.”