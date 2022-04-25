Skip to main content
Elon Musk, Twitter, and Cryptocurrency - The Musk Effect
Ice-T Offers Dramatic Suggestion for Musk on How to Improve Twitter

The Twitterverse reacted quickly after the company agreed to be bought by Musk.

Well, it’s official. Elon Musk is going to buy Twitter.

The Tesla and SpaceX CEO will purchase his favorite social media platform for $44 billion, in order to “unlock” its “tremendous potential.”

This development has prompted no shortage of questions, ranging from whether this means Donald Trump will be back on Twitter after getting banned last year to what it will mean if Musk follows through on his promise to remove all the Twitter bots. 

There’s also much larger questions at play here, such as the danger in one person essentially owning the 21st century’s public square and if Musk’s tendency towards free-speech absolutism will result in even less moderation on Twitter, and if that will result in an increase in harassment and hate speech.

All of these questions have been circulating on Twitter all day. 

But this being Twitter, there were also plenty of jokes. 

What Are People Saying About Elon Musk Buying Twitter?

Power tweeters, Extremely Online types and well-known people have been commenting on the sale. 

Many of Twitter's most devoted users have a love-hate (or hate-hate) relationship with the site, where they resent it's addictive nature and the effect that doom-scrolling has on on their mental health, and yet they can't quite the site for free of missing out on the discourse. For these people, Twitter is bad enough as it is; will it now get even worse?

But many people's jokes were more focused on what this will mean for Musk's cult-of-personality and the thousands of devoted fans who Tweet at him all day.

Even a Marvel super hero weighed in.

There were also people who took the opportunity to remind everyone that Musk said he would donate a mere $6 billion to end world hunger a few months ago, and hey, what happened with that?

Of course, Musk's political opponents weren't going to hold their tongues.

Then again, some people think it will all be ok, including a writer for "Late Night With Seth Meyers."

The rapper and actor Ice T had a suggestion for how Musk could improve the service.

Of course, Musk is loving all the attention, so to him Twitter already seems like money well spent.

