What Is Trading The Chart?

There are two main ways for an investor to approach the market: trading the fundamentals and technical trading, otherwise known as trading the chart.

Trading the fundamentals means that you invest in a stock based on the business value of the underlying company. What do you see about their strengths and weaknesses? How do you feel about their leadership, product and business model? You make trades based on all these factors and more, in the belief that stock prices will ultimately reflect the value of the company itself.

But what, asks Timothy Collins, does it mean to trade the chart?

“It means we don't necessarily care or even know in great detail what the company does," Collins wrote recently on Real Money. "The approach is looking for a trade based on the action rather than the fundamental composition of the company. It may sound ignorant to say that; however, pretending like we know something we don't is the only ignorant approach."

Put another way, "You have to recognize trading for what it is sometimes: trading.”

Trading the chart means that you invest in a company based on what its stock price is actually doing. You don’t treat prices as a proxy for the underlying company, nor do you hope for value to trickle through. You look for stocks that will rise and fall based on the patterns and historic behavior of their prices.

“Let's look at Hudson Technologies (HDSN) - Get Hudson Technologies, Inc. Report as an example. I can quickly see that they are in the specialty chemicals industry with a focus on refrigeration. Admittedly, I don't know much about the refrigeration market. I suppose I could infer something to residential housing; however, HDSN operates in the commercial and industrial segments."

All of that is really beside the point. "When I look at the chart, I can't help but be enamored. Well, mostly enamored, but we'll get to that in a second. This is one of those setups that draws me in. We have breakout potential on both the daily and the weekly charts.”

When Collins looks for breakout potential, it means that he’s looking at how the price of HDSN has moved lately. He compares that with how stock prices often move to look for what might happen in the future, because that’s the secret to trading the chart. The market has patterns, and if you learn what to look for you can apply those trends to your own forecasts.