What Are People Saying About The Return of Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries?

Cheese fanatics, Taco Bell loyalists and stoners, your long national nightmare is over. The Nacho Fries have returned, as glorious as ever.

Yum! Brand’s (YUM) - Get Yum! Brands, Inc. Report Taco Bell has a tendency, like many fast food chains, to occasionally take popular items off the menu to create an outcry, only to return them to the menu to widespread relief.

Taco Bell’s Nacho Fries, which are your standard fast food French fries seasoned with Mexican spices and served with nacho cheese sauce for dipping, have been a customer favorite since their debut in 2018.

They’re never on the menu for very long.

But after a Nacho Fry drought, the limited-time snack returns to stores this week, and were first made available to reward members on Taco Bell’s app.

To promote the return, and to make sure fans knew they could once again plunk down $1.49 to dunk their fries in nacho sauce to their heart’s content, Taco Bell launched a “Groundhog Day”-themed ad titled “Fry Again,” in which a fry lover is stuck in a time loop and gets to eat Nacho Fries over and over again in a never ending day. Trippy!

The Nacho Fries are the people’s food. So what are people on social media saying?

Taco Bell Fans Didn't Forget About Nacho Fries

So far, the consensus is that fans are glad the Nacho Fries are back. But they also can't help but wonder why they ever went away?

Taco Bell Fans Also Want Their Mexican Pizza Back

Taco Bell creates demand by denying fans their favorite items, and then fulfills that demand by putting it back on the menu. Well, the fans are onto Yum!'s games and are sick of it.

So now that the Nacho Fries have returned, at least for now, what fans really want to know is when will their beloved Mexican Pizza return?

The dish (which consists of two crispy tortillas sandwiching a seasoned ground beef filling plus a bunch of cheese on top) is widely beloved but only sporadically available. It's supposed to be coming back, but so far we haven't been given a date yet.

But when will it return? The people and (because of a contractional obligation) Doja Cat demand to know.