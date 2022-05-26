Skip to main content
How Disney+ Will Impact Disney's Stock in 2020
How Disney+ Will Impact Disney's Stock in 2020

What Are Critics Saying About 'The Bob's Burgers Movie'?

One of Disney's quirkiest cartoons is finally hitting the big screen.

Despite what the name may imply, “Bob’s Burgers” has been pop culture’s light treat for more than a decade.

Created by the animator and producer Loren Bouchard, the series debuted in 2011. It follows the adventure of the Belcher family, who own the titular restaurant and try to eke out a living. 

Bob Belcher (voiced by H. Jon Benjamin) is the frustrated every man, and his wife Linda (John Roberts) his loopy but supportive wife. 

Rounding out the cast are the adorable Belcher Family, the precocious Gene (Eugene Mirman), the firecracker Louise (Kristen Schaal) and Tina (Dan Mintz) patron saint of awkward girls everywhere. 

It’s a show that has a reputation as an easy-going good hang, something to put on after you watch the news and need to feel a bit less despondent about the world. 

But it takes a lot of work to appear effortless, and Bouchard and company deftly balance a lot of tones with “Bob’s Burgers.” 

 It has a pedigree of hipster alt-comedians providing voices (and the theme song is very reminiscent of the twee indie that was in vogue with the Pitchfork set in the late ‘00s) but it never comes off as arch. 

And it’s remained hip enough that the characters once danced their way through a Sleater-Kinney music video.

It’s a blue collar, workplace comedy with an ever present subtext of how hard it is for the working class to survive in America, but it doesn’t hit viewers over the head with its politics. 

It’s also surprisingly progressive in other ways, as it’s had a no-big-deal approach to various gender-fluid characters in the past, including the fan favorite Marshmallow. 

Though there’s always room for improvement, as Bouchard has pledged to get more diversity in the voice talent, which has a lot of men doing women’s voices.

Scroll to Continue

TheStreet Recommends

It’s also very often a musical, with songs that charm and move the plot along in equal measure, without giving off too much of a theater kid vibe.

The Bob’s Burgers Movie Has Been In The Works For A While Now

“Bob’s Burgers” has long been a mainstay on Fox’s Sunday night, serving as a counterbalance to a generation that thinks “The Simpsons” has gotten long-in-the-tooth. 

A film based on the show was first announced in 2017, a full two-years before Disney purchased 21st Century Fox Company in a move that took the industry by surprise. 

“Bob’s Burgers” has been a mainstay on Hulu since the beginning, and has seemingly been completely unaffected by the merger, though it’s unclear if the film will eventually live on Hulu or Disney+.

The film was originally set to premiere in 2020, and we don’t need to tell you why it was delayed. But now it’s here, serving as counter-programming to “Top Gun: Maverick” and “Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness.”

So it’s been a long-time coming. But is “The Bob's Burgers Movie” worth the wait?

What Are Critics Saying About “The Bob's Burgers Movie”?

Based on early reviews, Bouchard and co-director Bernard Derriman stick to the basics, like any good burger chef would. 

Once again, the family restaurant is in peril, and once again the squabling Belcher clan must find a way to come together to fix it. Beloved guest characters voiced by Jenny Slate and Zach Galifianakis drop by, hijinks and songs ensue, and good vibes follow.

And like a well-grilled patty, that seems to work for most people.

Variety felt like the movie didn't offer anything new, and was completely fine with that.

Consequence felt the movie continued in the sweet-natured tone of the series.

The Hollywood Reporter concurs that it sticks to the "Definitely hewing to the “If it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” philosophy regarding big-screen versions of long-running television shows."

It seems that the fans are ready.

Costco Lead
MARKETS
COSTTGTWMT

Costco Beats Q3 Sales Forecast, Membership Revenues Near $1 Billion

By Martin Baccardax
27 seven seas mariner Ken Schulze : Shutterstock.
INVESTING
NCLH

Regent Seven Seas Has an Indulgent New Cruise For Globetrotters

By Colette Bennett
Darkened photo of an old building with text overlay that reads "What Is the S&P 500?"
S

What Is the S&P 500? Definition, Top Companies & FAQ

By TheStreet Staff
Darkened photo of a business/finance newspaper with text overlay that reads "What Is Market Capitalization?"
M

What Is Market Capitalization? Definition, Formula & FAQ

By TheStreet Staff
Darkened photo from the ground up of several tall office buildings with the sky in between—text overlay reads "What Is Float-Adjusted Market Cap?"
F

What Is Float-Adjusted Market Cap? Definition & Calculation

By TheStreet Staff
NYSE Lead
MARKETS
^DJA^DJI^IN

Stock Market Today - 5/26: Stocks Close Firmly Higher On Fed Minutes 'Pause' Hint; Q1 GDP Revised Lower

By Martin Baccardax
Uvalde Shooting Lead JS
INVESTING
RGRSWBI

Gun Stocks See Record Gains After Uvalde School Shooting

By Tom Bemis
Broadcom Lead
INVESTING
NVDAAMDAVGO

Buy Broadcom as It Plans $61B VMWare Deal? The Chart Hints.

By Bret Kenwell